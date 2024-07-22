Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $214.1m in June

Revenue decreased by 10.6 per cent compared with May.

US.- Michigan commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $214.1m in gross internet gaming and sports betting receipts in June. That’s a decrease of 10.6 per cent compared to May. The internet sports betting handle was $276.8m, down by 19.5 per cent from May.

According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, June igaming gross receipts totalled $183.2m and gross sports betting receipts $30.9m, down from $198.6m and $40.9m in May. Combined igaming and internet sports betting adjusted gross receipts (AGR) were $136.35m: $164.56m from igaming and negative ($28.21m) from internet sports betting.

The $56.32m decrease from sports betting was due in part to a $48.2m free play deduction taken by MGM Grand Detroit / BetMGM. Compared to a year ago, igaming AGR was up by 20.2 per cent and sports betting was down by $37.4m.

Operators reported submitting $35.5m in taxes and payments to the state of Michigan. The three Detroit casinos reported paying the City of Detroit $8.79m in wagering taxes and municipal services fees. Tribal operators reported making $4.3m in payments to governing bodies.

Detroit casinos

Detroit’s three casinos generated $105.44m in revenue for June, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Monthly revenue was 5 per cent lower when compared to the previous month. Table games and slot revenue increased by 2.6 per cent year-on-year to $104.5m while revenue from retail sports betting reached $889,014.