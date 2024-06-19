Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $239.5m in May

Gross receipts reported $198.6m and gross sports betting receipts registered $40.9m.

US.- Michigan’s commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $239.5m in gross igaming and sports betting receipts in May. The figure was up 2 per cent compared April. Igaming generated $198.6m and gross sports betting $40.9m.

Combined adjusted gross receipts (AGR) were $206.8m: $178.7m from igaming and $28.1m from online sports betting, up 2.6 per cent and 1.2 per cent when compared to last month. Compared to May 2023, igaming AGR was up by 31.9 per cent and sports betting by 27.7 per cent.

The online sports betting handle was $343.7m, down by 13.9 per cent from April. Operators reported submitting $38.8m in taxes and payments to the State of Michigan.

Michigan Gaming Control Board hosts college sports betting panel discussion

The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) has hosted a panel discussion on college sports betting regulations and compliance measures. During the session in Detroit, panelists discussed rules, regulations and compliance measures.

The panel included Dave Murley, MGCB deputy director of online gaming and legal affairs, Mark Hicks, National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) managing director of enforcement, Richard Taylor, BetMGM director of responsible gaming, Dan Trolaro, IC360 co-managing director of education and training services, and Patrick Walter, supervisory special agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) – Detroit Office.