Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $234.8m in April

Revenue increased by 8.7 per cent compared with the previous month.

US.- Michigan commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $234.8m in igaming gross receipts and gross sports betting receipts in April. The figure was down 8.7 per cent compared to March ($275.1m).

Igaming gross receipts totalled $192.9m and gross sports betting receipts $41.9m. Combined adjusted gross receipts (AGR) were $201.93m ($174.16m from igaming and $27.77m from internet sports betting). The internet sports betting handle was $399.1m, down 16.9 per cent from March.

Operators reported submitting $37.6m in taxes and payments to the State of Michigan during April. The three Detroit casinos reported paying the City of Detroit $9.82m in wagering taxes and municipal services fees while tribal operators reported making $4.3m in payments to governing bodies.

Supremeland Gaming has gained approval for a supplier licence in Michigan. It’s the company’s fourth US state approval following interim approvals in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and West Virginia.