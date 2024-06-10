Michigan Gaming Control Board hosts college sports betting panel discussion

Experts discussed rules, regulations and compliance measures.

US.- The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) has hosted a panel discussion on college sports betting regulations and compliance measures. During the session in Detroit, panelists discussed rules, regulations and compliance measures.

The panel included Dave Murley, MGCB deputy director of online gaming and legal affairs, Mark Hicks, National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) managing director of enforcement, Richard Taylor, BetMGM director of responsible gaming, Dan Trolaro, IC360 co-managing director of education and training services, and Patrick Walter, supervisory special agent of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) – Detroit Office.

MGCB executive director Henry Williams said: “The Michigan Gaming Control Board is dedicated to fostering a transparent and compliant gaming environment, particularly in the realm of college sports betting. By hosting this panel discussion and engaging with NCAA Division I collegiate officials involved with overseeing compliance, talking about ways in which we might be able to work together to prevent student-athletes from illegally gambling, we aim to uphold the highest standards of integrity and responsibility.”

Trolaro said: “Athletes are risk takers and are conditioned to know if they practice, they can get better, but the problem is that’s not how gambling works. Current K-12 educational curriculums include discussions about drugs, alcohol, and stranger danger but not about gambling, risk taking, and decision-making. We need to create curriculum about gambling so that we can empower our student-athletes and equip them with the tools they need to succeed in life after college.”

Michigan regulator sends cease-and-desist order to Bovada operator

The Michigan Gaming Control Board has issued a cease-and-desist letter to Harp Media B.V., the operator of Curacao-based Bovada.com for providing unlicensed gaming services to Michigan residents.

The Michigan regulator said it was dedicated to upholding state laws to ensure a fair gaming environment. Bovada is alleged to have violated various Michigan gaming regulations, including those stipulated in the Lawful Internet Gaming Act and the Michigan Gaming Control and Revenue Act.