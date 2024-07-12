Detroit casinos report $105.4m in June revenue

Table games and slots generated $104.5m.

US.- Detroit’s three casinos generated $105.44m in revenue for June, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board. Monthly revenue was 5 per cent lower when compared to the previous month. Table games and slot revenue increased by 2.6 per cent year-on-year to $104.5m while revenue from retail sports betting reached $889,014.

MGM Grand Detroit Casino accounted for 46 per cent of the market share, MotorCity Casino 30 per cent and Hollywood Casino at Greektown 24 per cent. MGM’s revenue was up 3.6 per cent year-on-year at $48.7m while MotorCity’s revenue decreased 3.1 per cent to $31.4m and Hollywood Casino at Greektown saw revenue increase 9 per cent to $24.3m.

The three Detroit casinos paid $8.5m in gaming taxes to the State of Michigan compared to $8.3m in the same month last year. The casinos reported submitting $12.4m in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the City of Detroit.

Meanwhile, the three Detroit casinos reported a $8.4m retail sports betting handle for June. Gross receipts totalled $894,867. Qualified adjusted gross receipts (QAGR) were down by 52.2 per cent when compared to the previous month, and casinos paid $33,605 in gaming taxes to the state and and $41,072 in wagering taxes to the City of Detroit.