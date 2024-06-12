Detroit casinos post $113.2m in revenue for May

Table games and slots generated $111.3m.

US.- Detroit’s three casinos generated $113.2m in revenue for May. Of the total, $111.3m was generated from table games and slots, and $1.9m from retail sports betting.

MGM Grand Detroit Casino accounted for 46 per cent of the market share, MotorCity Casino 31 per cent and Hollywood Casino at Greektown 23 per cent. MGM revenue was up 5.3 per cent to $51.9m, while MotorCity’s revenue increased 4.9 per cent to $33.7m and Hollywood Casino at Greektown 10.3 per cent to $25.7m.

Revenue from table games and slots increased 6.3 per cent when compared to the same month in 2023 and was 3.2 per cent higher than April 2024. From January 1 through May 31, revenue is down by 0.1 per cent compared to the same period last year.

The Detroit casinos paid $9m in gaming taxes to the State of Michigan and reported submitting $13.2m in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the City of Detroit.

The three casinos reported a $11.1m retail sports betting handle and total gross receipts of $1.9m for May. Retail sports betting qualified adjusted gross receipts (QAGR) were up by $965,019 when compared to the same month last year and 18.4 per cent compared to April 2024.

ESPN Bet opens retail sportsbook in Detroit

Hollywood Casino at Greektown has unveiled its new ESPN Bet sportsbook in Detroit. It’s the first ESPN Bet-branded retail location at a Penn Entertainment property. It has approximately 4,500 square feet of betting and dining space, 40 betting kiosks, 25 HDTVs and a 30-foot video wall.

Hollywood Casino at Greektown general manager John Drake said: “This is an exciting week to debut Penn’s first physical ESPN Bet sportsbook as the city of Detroit hosts the NFL Draft and its festivities. Bringing ESPN Bet to Hollywood Greektown combines Penn’s premier sports media and sports betting offerings to create an amazing atmosphere for fans to watch and bet on sports.