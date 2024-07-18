Michigan Gaming Control Board stresses illegality of “skill game” machines

Executive director Henry Williams said such machines are not exempt from Michigan’s penal code.

US.- The Michigan Gaming Control Board has issued a statement addressing concerns regarding the growing presence of casino-style electronic gaming machines presented as skill games. Executive director Henry Williams said such machines are not exempt from Michigan’s penal code and that people involved with them would be subject to state enforcement actions.

The MGCB noted a rise in electronic gaming machines in bars and restaurants statewide. Suppliers argue these games involve skill and qualify as “redemption games” under Michigan law 750.310b. However, the MGCB says the machines operate like slots, where outcomes depend primarily on chance rather than skill.

Williams said the machines award cash prizes or Visa gift cards and make false claims of legality or state authorisation. He said the MGCB was committed to upholding the state’s gambling regulations and ensuring a fair gaming environment.

