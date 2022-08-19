Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue grows to $148.2m in July

The figure released by the Michigan Gaming Control Board was up 8.3 per cent month-on-month.

US.- Michigan commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $148.2m in gross online gaming and sports betting receipts for July. Receipts increased 8.3 per cent from June’s $136.9m. Online gaming gross receipts were $126.6m, up 4.2 per cent from the $121.5m reported in June. Gross sports betting receipts were $21.6m, up 40 per cent from $15.4m.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board reported that combined adjusted online gaming and sports betting gross receipts were $131.2m: $117.2m from internet gaming and $14m from sports betting. Monthly internet gaming adjusted gross receipts rose 7.1 per cent while internet sports betting adjusted gross receipts climbed by $9m or 179.5 per cent.

Compared with July 2021, internet gaming adjusted gross receipts were up 41 per cent, and internet sports betting adjusted gross receipts rose 13 per cent. The internet sports betting handle was $206.1m, down 23.7 per cent when compared with the June handle of $270m.

Operators submitted $24.9m in taxes and payments to the State of Michigan during July. Internet gaming taxes and fees were $24.1m while online sports betting taxes and fees totalled $815,409.

The three Detroit casinos reported paying the City of Detroit $6.9m in wagering taxes and municipal services fees. Internet gaming taxes and fees were $6.5m and internet sports betting taxes and fees $386,187. Tribal operators reported making $2.7m in payments to governing bodies.

During the first seven months of 2022, aggregate internet gaming adjusted gross receipts totalled $798.9m. Aggregate internet sports betting adjusted gross receipts were $88.1m.

Detroit’s land-based casinos

Detroit’s three casinos reported $107.2m in monthly aggregate revenue for July. According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, table games and slots generated $105.9m and retail sports betting $1.3m.

Table games and slots revenue from the MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino and Penn National’s Hollywood Casino at Greektown was down from 8.4 per cent from July 2021, but up 7.9 per cent from $98.2m in June of this year. Through July 31, table games and slots revenue increased 3 per cent compared with results for the first seven months of last year.