Michigan Gaming Control Board votes to renew Detroit casino licences

US.- The Michigan Gaming Control Board has voted unanimously to approve the one-year renewal of licences for Detroit’s three casinos. MGM Grand, MotorCity Casino and Hollywood Casino Greektown will be permitted to operate for another year.

Henry Williams, MGCB executive director, said: “A casino licence is a privilege granted by the State of Michigan. Board members and agency staff take seriously our responsibilities when reviewing this privilege each year as required by law.”

The Michigan Gaming Control & Revenue Act established the casino licence application process (Section 432.205) and the information applicants must share. The act directs the MGCB to consider factors such as integrity, moral character and reputation; business probity; financial ability and experience; and compulsive gambling programs adopted and implemented by a casino.

By law, three votes are required in support of final determinations of the board on applications for casino license.

Licensees are taxed at 18 per cent on adjusted gross receipts and remit the wagering tax daily via electronic funds transfer. The state receives 8.1 per cent and the City of Detroit receives 9.9 per cent of the wagering tax plus development agreement payments. Casinos also pay an 8.4 per cent tax on retail sports betting qualified adjusted gross receipts and an annual fee to cover the state’s regulatory expenses.

Michigan’s casino gaming law requires licensees to display the state’s toll-free gambling helpline number, 800-270-7117 at each entrance and exit, on each electronic funds transfer terminal, at each credit location and on all printed advertisements and promotional materials.

