EQL Games partners with Michigan Lottery for digital content

EQL will provide digital content with games developed by Present Creative.

US.- Lottery innovator EQL Games has signed an agreement with the Michigan Lottery to provide digital content. The deal will initially feature games developed by third-party game developer Present Creative.

EQL Games will integrate its remote game server technology into the Michigan Lottery, allowing the lottery to offer Present Creative’s eInstant products to players. The platform allows operators to deploy multiple game types, such as traditional draw, instant draw, and raffle games, through a single integration.

EQL Games CEO Brad Cummings said: “We are thrilled to be working with the Michigan Lottery, especially in the digital space where so much is possible. With this agreement, we look forward to providing exciting new content for the Michigan Lottery for years to come and helping them maintain their market leader status.

“We are big believers in the Present Creative team and game portfolio, and we are excited to see how these innovative games can increase the Lottery’s returns in a highly competitive gaming marketplace.”

Michigan Lottery and Pollard Banknote launch omnichannel Pac-Man programme

In June, Michigan Lottery and Pollard Banknote partnered to launch a new omnichannel Pac-Man programme. For the first time, Michigan Lottery includes an instant ticket, pull-tab ticket, and online instant game, all of which feature the iconic yellow, pellet-eating character.

The $2 instant ticket, $1 pull-tab game, and online instant game were printed or produced by Pollard Banknote. A $30,000 prize is available on the instant ticket if Pac-Man progresses from start to finish or if the player finds a cherry.