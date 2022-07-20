Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue falls to $136.9m in June

The figure released by the Michigan Gaming Control Board was down 14.9 per cent month-on-month.

US.- Michigan’s igaming and sports betting revenue for June was $136.9m, a 14.9 per cent decline month-on-month compared to May’s $160.9m. Gross igaming receipts totalled $121.5m, down 4.6 per cent from the record $127.4m reported in May. Gross sports betting receipts were $15.4m compared with $33.5m in the previous month – a 54.2 per cent decrease.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board reported that combined total adjusted gross receipts and adjusted gross sports betting receipts were $114.4m, including $109.4m from online gaming and $5m from online sports betting. Monthly online gaming adjusted gross receipts declined 4.6 per cent from May, and sports betting adjusted gross receipts 77.6 per cent.

Compared with June 2021, online gaming adjusted gross receipts were up 65.3 per cent, and internet sports betting adjusted gross receipts were down 70 per cent. At $270m, the sports betting handle was down 19 per cent from May’s $333.4m.

Operators submitted $22.8m in taxes and payments to the State of Michigan in June including. The three Detroit casinos reported paying the City of Detroit $6.3m in wagering taxes and municipal services fees during June.

For the first half of 2022, aggregate internet gaming adjusted gross receipts totalled $681.7m and aggregate internet sports betting adjusted gross receipts $74.1m.

Detroit’s Land-based casinos

Detroit’s three casinos have reported $98.6m in monthly aggregate revenue for June. According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, table games and slots generated $98.2m and retail sports betting $448,703.

Revenue from the MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino and Penn National’s Hollywood Casino at Greektown was down 8.8 per cent from $108.1m in June 2021 and down 9.3 per cent from $108.7m in May of this year. However, table games and slots revenue was up 5.2 per cent for the first six months of the year.