Michigan Gaming Control Board reports on action against illegal gambling machines

In 2023, 167 illegal gambling machines were removed from operation.

US.- The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) has reported that in 2023, 64 businesses received orders to cease illegal gambling. It said 167 illegal gambling machines were removed from operation and 79 machines were seized. Nine people received criminal gambling convictions and 24 were arraigned on illegal gambling charges.

MGCB executive director Henry Williams said: “Thanks to the vigilant supervision of the Michigan Gaming Control Board, last year agency personnel were able to target and disrupt several instances of illegal gambling activities that undermined the integrity of our legitimate, regulated gaming industry. With a commitment to maintaining fairness, transparency, and public trust, these proactive efforts were undertaken — thanks to many tips from concerned Michigan citizens — to ensure safe, regulated gambling environments. I encourage the public to please keep the tips coming, as we take each one very seriously.”

In September, unlicenced illegal gaming machines were destroyed at the City Recycling junkyard in Detroit. The machines were seized by the attorney general during MGCB investigations.