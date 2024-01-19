Northville Downs to cease operations at Michigan’s current location

Northville Downs will close its operations at its current location on February 3 and will be relocated.

US.- Northville Downs, the last horse racing track in Michigan, will soon cease operations at its current location after 80 years, according to the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB). The final race is scheduled to take place on February 3.

MGCB executive director Henry Williams said: “The Michigan Gaming Control Board expresses our deepest gratitude to all of the Northville Downs patrons who have made each race day memorable and thrilling. We appreciate the support of those who have kept Northville Downs going for 80 years and look forward to the next chapter of horse racing in Michigan at a new location.”

Opened in 1944, the racetrack, located at 301 S. Center St. in Northville, will undergo a $250m redevelopment project under a 2018 sale agreement with a real estate developer. Northville Downs has purchased 128 acres of land near the corner of Five Mile and Ridge roads in Plymouth Township to build a new harness racing facility, pending approval of the township board.

Despite the racetrack closing at its current location, horse racing patrons can place mobile bets, including on races such as the Kentucky Derby, via advance deposit wagering (ADW) through authorized providers Churchill Downs/TwinSpires, NYRA Bets, Xpressbet and FanDuel Racing (TVG).

Due to Northville Downs’ scheduled closure, patrons will no longer be able to place simulcast wagers in person at the track beginning February 5. The last day to cash in any winning wagers at Northville Downs will be February 10. After this date, patrons can mail winning tickets to Northville Downs. All winning pari-mutuel tickets may be presented for payment within 60 days after the last day of the race meeting.

Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $209.2m in November

Michigan’s commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $209.2m in internet gaming and sports betting gross receipts in November. The figure was up 1.9 per cent compared to October’s $205.3m. Igaming receipts totalled $175.3m, beating the previous high of $171.8m recorded in March. Gross sports betting receipts totalled $33.9m.

Combined adjusted gross receipts (AGR) were $158.1m: $157.8m from igaming and $294,810 from online sports betting. Igaming AGR was up by 20.5 per cent and sports betting was down by 98.9 per cent year-over-year.