Michigan Gaming Control Board announces destruction of illegal gaming machines

The machines had been seized during investigations into illegal gambling.

MGCB executive director Henry Williams has announced that numerous illegal gaming machines were destroyed in Detroit.

US.- Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) executive director Henry Williams has announced that unlicenced illegal gaming machines have been destroyed at the City Recycling junkyard in Detroit. The machines had been seized by the attorney general during MGCB investigations into illegal gambling activity.

Williams said: “Illegal gaming continues to pose a threat to Michigan citizens and their communities, as it often leads to an increase in organized criminal activity, financial exploitation, and other related social issues.

“Unregulated gaming machines also result in a loss of state revenue. Operators running illegal gaming establishments are not reporting earnings or paying taxes — they are essentially robbing Michigan citizens of taxes and revenue used to support our schools through the School Aid Fund and our communities and local governments with essential state funding dollars.

“The destruction of these machines sends a clear message that the Michigan Gaming Control Board is not playing games when it comes to upholding the highest standards of gaming regulation and enforcement. The MGCB will continue to ensure that unauthorized machines are not left to chance to be repurposed and used again by those who choose to break the law.”

Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel added: “The machines destroyed by the MGCB are the tools of criminals, cheating their neighbors of their hard-earned money as well as the state out of gaming revenues that support our schools. Illegal gaming operations are a danger to their communities, typically becoming local hotspots for other crimes and violence. We will continue to coordinate with the Michigan Gaming Control Board to ensure our state’s gambling laws are strictly enforced.”

As a result of MGCB investigations from January 2015 through July 2023, 1,195 illegal machines and $470,401.98 have been seized. Since November 2022, 48 locations have received cease-and-desist letters involving 105 illegal machines.

Last week, Williams met with Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley and State Rep. Cynthia Neeley (D-Flint) to discuss strategies against illegal gaming in the state. They discussed the impact of storefront casinos and illegal gaming on residents and how such establishments impact on the reputations of regulated gaming.

Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $175.4m in August

Michigan’s commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $175.4m in gross online casino gaming and sports betting receipts for August, down 0.4 per cent compared to July’s $176.1m. The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) reported that igaming gross receipts totalled $152.2m and gross sports betting receipts $23.2m.

Combined igaming and online sports betting adjusted gross receipts (AGR) were $153.1m: $137.2m from igaming and $15.9m from online sports betting, down 0.7 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively from July Igaming AGR was up by 16.8 per cent and sports betting down by 1.3 per cent compared to the same month in 2022.

