Michigan Gaming Control Board launches new responsible gaming campaign

The MGCB launched the campaign Don’t Regret the Bet to encourage residents to wager responsibly.

US.- The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) has launched Don’t Regret the Bet, a new statewide, multi-media responsible gaming campaign. The initiative encourages Michigan residents to wager responsibly when placing bets using the state’s legal, regulated forms of gaming.

Developed in partnership with King Media, the campaign includes broadcast TV and radio advertising and point-of-sale video ads at gas stations. It also includes digital billboards and pieces for social media and digital media, such as streaming services and podcasts. Some ads will appear during professional and college sporting event broadcasts.

The DontRegretTheBet.org website has also been launched with information on responsible gaming. The MGCB website’s Responsible Gaming section will link to the new site.

Funding for the campaign was included in the agency’s 2023 budget, approved by the Michigan Legislature in 2022.

Henry Williams, Michigan Gaming Control Board executive director, said: “Starting in March, Michigan residents will hear and see new public service messages on local TV and radio stations and on popular social media platforms reminding them to enjoy gaming responsibly.

“March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month, making it the perfect time to launch the MGCB’s educational campaign. The yearlong campaign is a crucial step in our ongoing efforts to reach the public with information, tips, and tactics promoting responsible gaming.”

Coleen King, president and founder of King Media, added: “We are honored to partner with the MGCB to promote responsible gambling. Don’t Regret the Bet is a campaign that will have a positive impact on individuals and communities across Michigan, and that aligns perfectly with our focus on meaningful work.”

Online gaming receipts set new record in Michigan

Michigan’s commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $187.3m in gross online gaming and sports betting receipts for January. That’s a decrease of 7.1 per cent from December’s $201.6m.

Internet gaming gross receipts were a state record $153.7m, beating December’s $132.4m by 0.6 per cent. However, sports betting receipts were down 31 per cent at $33.6m compared with $48.8m in December.

Combined adjusted internet gaming gross receipts and adjusted internet sports betting gross receipts were $156.2m in January, falling 7.2 per cent from December receipts of $168.2m. Internet gaming adjusted gross receipts were $138.3m, up 0.6 per cent monthly and up 26.7 per cent compared with $109.2m in January 2022.