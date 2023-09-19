Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $175.4m in August

Revenue decreased by 0.4 per cent compared with July.

US.- Michigan’s commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $175.4m in gross online casino gaming and sports betting receipts for August, down 0.4 per cent compared to July’s $176.1m. The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) reported that igaming gross receipts totalled $152.2m and gross sports betting receipts $23.2m.

Combined igaming and online sports betting adjusted gross receipts (AGR) were $153.1m: $137.2m from igaming and $15.9m from online sports betting, down 0.7 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively from July Igaming AGR was up by 16.8 per cent and sports betting down by 1.3 per cent compared to the same month in 2022.

The online sports betting handle was $218.5m up by 8.8 per cent from July ($200.8m). Operators reported submitting $29.7m in taxes and payments to the state: $28.6m for online gaming and $1.1m for online sports betting. The three Detroit casinos reported paying the City of Detroit $7.3m in wagering taxes and municipal services fees. Tribal operators reported making $3.6m in payments to governing bodies.

Michigan authorities discuss strategies against illegal gaming

This week, Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) executive director Henry Williams met with Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley and State Rep. Cynthia Neeley (D-Flint) to discuss strategies against illegal gaming in the state. They discussed the impact of storefront casinos and illegal gaming on residents and how such establishments impact on the reputations of regulated gaming.