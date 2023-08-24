Michigan investigators seize 50 gambling devices from alleged illegal casino

The investigation was conducted by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and Michigan Gaming Control Board.

Investigators confiscated machines and $13,260 from The Flint Arcade.

US.- State investigators in Michigan have confiscated 48 computers used to play slot-style games and two gaming machines allegedly used for illegal gambling from The Flint Arcade, at 3301 Corunna Road, Flint. They also seized $13,260 in suspected gambling proceeds.

A joint investigation by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and Michigan Gaming Control Board was conducted with the assistance of the Michigan State Police, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and the Flint Police Department.

MGCB executive director Henry Williams said: “Storefront casinos and illegal gambling pose significant risks to communities, both socially and economically. Since they can often attract criminal activity and draw customers away from legitimate businesses that positively contribute to the local economy, it is essential that these types of operations get shut down to prevent customers from falling prey to fraudulent schemes and protect them from potential harm.

“The MGCB is committed to working with the proper authorities to create a safer and more transparent gaming environment for Michigan citizens. The agency is dedicated to helping communities statewide remove gaming machines used for gambling from storefront operations, gas stations, and convenience stores, and we encourage residents to call us with tips.”

This same site was served with a search warrant by the Michigan Attorney General’s office in August 2022, when the MGCB investigated suspected illegal gaming at The Cellular Vault, a business that was there at the time.