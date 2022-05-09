Fantasma Games debuts on BetMGM platform in Michigan and West Virginia

The gaming company will start offering Wins of Nautilus Megaways and Bounty Showdown titles on the casino platform.

US.- Fantasma Games will debut exclusively on the BetMGM casino platform in Michigan and West Virginia. All Fantasma’s slots will be delivered to BetMGM via Light & Wonder, the studio’s US distribution partner’s content aggregation platform.

The first games to be made available to players are Wins of Nautilus Megaways, which is available in West Virginia and will be offered from May 12 in Michigan, and Bounty Showdown, which already debuted in Michigan and will be available in West Virginia from May 12. More titles are expected to follow.

Fredrik Johansson, founder and CEO at Fantasma Games, said: “This is a milestone moment for Fantasma Games and something we have been working on for almost three years, marking our hotly anticipated arrival in the fast-growing US market. Each of our games has been designed to deliver experiences beyond gambling and this is achieved by combining thrilling themes with edge-of-your-seat gameplay.

“To enter the US market in Michigan and West Virginia with BetMGM a leading sports betting and igaming operator, is a testament that our games can attract the interest necessary for the US market, on top of all the proven markets in Europe.

Oliver Bartlett, director of gaming at BetMGM, added: “BetMGM, the top online casino operator in the United States, continually invests in its industry-best games portfolio. We’re pleased to introduce our players to Fantasma Games, exclusively beginning in Michigan and West Virginia.”

Steve Mayes, director of partnerships at Light & Wonder, commented: “Fantasma Games is home to a creative team that produces highly entertaining and immersive games, and has already built a strong reputation among our OpenGaming operator partners.

“Providing studios with routes into important markets such as those in the US, in conjunction with an operator brand as strong as BetMGM, is a key part of our mission and we firmly believe players in Michigan and West Virginia will love the content on offer.”

High 5 Games expands to New Jersey via BetMGM

Igaming supplier High 5 Games announced that its gaming titles are available in New Jersey via BetMGM Casino, Borgata Casino, and Party Casino.

More than 200 games will be available in the state, including Platinum Goddess, Triple Double Da Vinci Diamonds, and Green Machine Deluxe. These titles can also be found on BetMGM Casino in Michigan and Ontario.

