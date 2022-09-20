Michigan: 4 sentenced over illegal gambling operation

All four had plent guilty to running illegal gambling in the state.

US.- Four people have been sentenced for running illegal gambling at a venue named Jackpott’s of Sterling Heights. The charges were made in July last year following an investigation by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and the Michigan Gaming Control Board that led to the seizure of 35 slot-style gaming machines.

Three of those sentenced were Macomb County residents while the other lived in Wayne County. All three pleaded guilty to the charges against them.

Sam Daoud, 52, of Sterling Heights, recevied an 18-month suspended sentence for gambling operations and was ordered to pay $300 in court costs, $130 in victim costs and $68 in state costs. Nadia Daoud, 50, was sentenced to 11 months of probation and ordered to pay $600 in court costs, $130 in crime victim fees and $68 in state fees for the same offence.

Brian Shufeldt, 42, of Taylor, was ordered to pay $600 in court costs, $130 in victim costs and $68 in state costs. Kim Green, 44, from Roseville, paid a $978 fine, spent two days in jail and received six months of probation for a misdemeanor charge of maintaining a gambling house for gain.

Henry Williams, Michigan Gaming Control Board executive director, said: “The Michigan Gaming Control Board works closely with police agencies and the Attorney General’s office to find and eliminate illegal gambling operations and the unwanted crime they bring.”