MGM has several resorts throughout the US, and they might well be the first venue you look for when booking a trip. Naturally, if you regularly use one brand, you’ll also probably have an eye on having your loyalty rewarded. MGM offers precisely that through its MGM Rewards program.

Before you sign up, it’s worth researching MGM Rewards tiers and ensuring that you know what’s required to level up. Each level has its own unique benefits, and you’ll find plenty of reasons to sign up for each one.

In this guide, you’ll learn everything you need to know about MGM Rewards tiers. We’ll cover the different levels available, along with how to earn tier credits and much more.

What Are MGM Rewards?

MGM Rewards is the loyalty program offered by MGM Resorts. You have five levels to reach, and joining is free. Although the program is synonymous with Las Vegas, you can earn and use points in several other venues throughout the US. These include Empire City Casino, MGM National Harbor, and MGM Grand Detroit.

MGM Rewards also operates within China. The program isn’t yet in Japan, but it will be on its way soon.

When you sign up for MGM Rewards, you’re not just limited to gambling. You can use your points in restaurants and several other places. The benefits of joining are varied and include lower room rates and even the opportunity to receive complimentary transportation.

In addition to signing up for MGM Rewards, you can download a dedicated app and also get an MGM Rewards credit card.

What Is the MGM Status Match?

MGM Status Match is a scheme where MGM Resorts will match your card loyalty level at one of its competitors. You can upgrade to either Gold or Platinum.

When you’re on the MGM Status Match program, your membership with MGM will get upgraded for 90 days. It is possible to keep the new tier beyond that, but you will have to obtain enough points to do that.

To qualify for MGM Status Match, you can be a member at one of several major casino chains throughout the US. So, if you’re already a regular gamer, you should have no problems upgrading. Some of the loyalty programs where you can get a Status Match include:

Caesars Rewards

Unity by Hard Rock

Bally Rewards

LIVE! Rewards

24 Select

If you’re a Caesars Rewards member, you’re not tied just to the US. It’s also possible to have this membership in Canada as well.

Whether you upgrade to Gold or Platinum will depend on your membership level at your other casino. It’s also worth noting that some venues don’t qualify for Gold or Platinum, so you should double-check this before you book a trip to Vegas.

How to Get Your MGM Status Match

If you qualify by having a membership of a high-enough level elsewhere, getting your MGM Status Match is very straightforward. When you go to a qualifying MGM resort, simply go to the Rewards desk. Here, you should show your membership card for the eligible competitor. Once you’ve done that, you should qualify for the Status Match immediately. From that point onwards, you have 90 days to keep your membership level beyond the initial period.

What Is the MGM Status Accelerator?

The MGM Status Accelerator is a challenge that gives you the opportunity to earn points toward the next MGM tier level.

You can earn bonus credits in Las Vegas via daily milestones. These form part of the accelerator program and apply to promotional days. The accelerator program’s requirements are as follows:

Accelerator #1: Earn 5,000 credits on a promotional day and get 1,250 extra points for free.

Earn 5,000 credits on a promotional day and get 1,250 extra points for free. Accelerator #2: Earn 10,000 credits on a promotional day to get 5,000 extra credits.

Earn 10,000 credits on a promotional day to get 5,000 extra credits. Accelerator #3: Earn 20,000 credits on a promotional day and get 20,000 additional credits.

Earn 20,000 credits on a promotional day and get 20,000 additional credits. Accelerator #4: Earn 40,000 credits on a promotional day and get 60,000 extra points for free.

You can earn credits when you spend money on entertainment and gaming, in addition to several other ways. However, not everything is included – so it’s worth double-checking to ensure that what you’re about to spend money on is eligible. And in all cases, you should just spend on things that you normally would anyway. You should see the points added to your account straight away.

To participate in the accelerator, you can show your MGM Rewards card throughout the property you’re visiting.

MGM Tier Credits Per Dollar

MGM gives you four tier credits per dollar, as long as your hotel stay is within the qualifying rules. You should know, however, that tier credits are different from points. Your credits will determine which loyalty scheme level you are, meaning that they are still important. Points, meanwhile, can be spent on food, hotel stays, and other related activities.

When you stay at a hotel, you’ll receive one MGM Rewards point per dollar. In addition to hotel stays, you can earn tier credits for any dining you do at these resorts.

MGM Player Card Levels

MGM revamped its loyalty program in 2024, and there are now five tiers. If you’ve only just joined, you’ll start on Sapphire until you have earned enough tier credits to level up. To help you understand eligibility and the benefits of each tier, we’ve divided each tier into different subsections.

It’s worth noting that some benefits may vary depending on the property you visit.

Sapphire

The Sapphire plan has no entry requirements, but you still get some unique advantages that make it worth signing up for. First and foremost, you’re guaranteed to get the least expensive hotel rates. So, whether you’re planning a trip with one other person or multiple people (or even by yourself), joining MGM’s loyalty program is well worth doing so before your trip to Las Vegas.

When you have a Sapphire membership, you can also receive discounted tickets on a handful of shows. To get the cheapest hotel room rates, you need to book directly with MGM Resorts and not via a third-party website.

You’ll stay on the Sapphire tier up to 19,999 points. Other benefits include shopping discounts.

Pearl

Once you hit 20,000 points, you’ll qualify for Pearl. Perhaps the biggest advantage compared to Sapphire is that your points don’t expire, meaning that you’re in no rush whatsoever to use them. You get a 10% discount at selected stores compared to the 5% that a Sapphire plan would afford you.

Pearl members get free parking and complimentary tickets to several exclusive concerts taking place at MGM Resorts in Las Vegas. Moreover, you can get a 10% bonus on slot dollars.

Gold

You’ll become a Gold member when you acquire 75,000 points. Many rewards are similar to the Pearl membership, but with a couple of key advantages. You get $100 to spend at a number of MGM restaurants, in addition to a 20% slot dollar bonus.

Once you become a Gold member, you’ll receive priority check-in and have the resort fee waived when you book directly with MGM Resorts. You can sometimes get an enhanced room, and you’ll always receive complimentary valet parking in some locations.

Platinum

Platinum is reserved for players who acquire 200,000 points. You get a late check-out (up to 4pm) when you stay at an MGM hotel, in addition to an expedited valet and taxi service. If you’re in Vegas to shop, you can enjoy a 15% discount at a handful of partnered stores. On top of that, you receive a 30% bonus on your slot dollars.

With a Platinum membership, you also get early preferred access to premium seating at various events. These apply to both sports and other forms of entertainment.

Noir

Noir is the most exclusive MGM Rewards tier, and it’s invite-only. You get a 40% bonus on slot dollars, in addition to the opportunity to become a BetMGM dedicated VIP host. When you play online, you’ll also get a 40% bonus on any points you earn.

If you’re invited to the Noir tier, you can also get $1,200 credit on flights to Vegas. Moreover, you receive $500 in credit to spend at restaurants owned by MGM Resorts.

What Is the MGM Rewards Card?

The MGM Rewards Card is a MasterCard that offers some additional benefits on top of your normal membership. If you spend $2,000 within three billing cycles after opening your account, you get 10,000 free bonus points. On top of that, you’re automatically upgraded to Pearl status and will get priority hotel check-in.

The points you earn with the MGM Rewards Card don’t expire. On top of that, you don’t have to worry about foreign transaction fees. Another advantage of getting the MGM Rewards Card is that you get free parking in some spots.

To get the MGM Rewards Card, you must live in the US and be at least 21 years old.

MGM Rewards: How to Earn Tier Credits

As mentioned earlier, you earn tier credits whenever you spend money at MGM Resorts. Your hotel stay counts towards these, and you can also earn credits when you go to restaurants in these locations.

While your points don’t expire on most tiers, your tier credits will automatically expire on January 1st each year.

All the Key Information About MGM Rewards Tiers

MGM Rewards is a great initiative if you already use MGM Resorts in Vegas or are considering doing so more often. You will get several advantages even with a Sapphire plan, and since it’s free to sign up for, doing so is a logical choice for visiting Vegas.

You can earn points and tier credits in several ways, but it’s important to check potential expiration dates for both. Now that you’ve read this guide, you should have all the information you need to sign up and have fun.

