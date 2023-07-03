Casinos have been popular in many countries for decades, and in some instances, they’ve been around for centuries. These venues have become a popular place to meet up with friends and enjoy both luck and skill-based games, such as poker and slots. But with the rise of the internet, you’re not geographically confined solely to your local casino anymore.

You can choose from many different payment methods, meaning that you shouldn’t have too many issues finding something that works for you. For many people, paying by mobile is the best option – and you can even opt to pay by phone bill, even though doing so isn’t as popular of an option as it once was.

When playing casinos and paying with your smartphone, it’s worth learning about all of the casino pay by mobile options. In addition to paying with your phone bill, you can also use your digital wallet and other means of depositing money into your account. If you want to know what your options are, you’ve come to the right place as that’s what we’re going to look at today.

Keep reading to learn more about paying by phone bill at a casino, along with the other options available. We’ll also show you a selection of popular mobile casinos, many of which have apps for both iOS and Android. Let’s dig in and let the adventure begin.

What Does Pay by Phone Bill Casino Mean?

Before we look at the other options when paying for casino deposits, let’s look at what pay by phone bill actually means. Thankfully, the concept is quite easy to understand – and it’s been around for quite a long time.

When you deposit via your phone bill, you choose how much money you want to put into your account. Once you have to pay your next phone bill, that amount will automatically get added – and that’s when you’ll pay the money from your bank account. In essence, it works like if you were to purchase extra data or minutes outside of your allowance.

Depositing money via your phone bill to a casino makes a lot of sense if you want to pay for everything in one go at the end of the month. However, you should keep in mind that you may need to adhere to certain rules and limits – and not every mobile provider will allow you to use this payment method.

When using the pay by phone bill option, you should also keep in mind that there’s one obvious disadvantage; you can only deposit. If you need to withdraw winnings later, you’ll have to choose an alternative option.

Are Slots Pay by Mobile Possible?

When paying for mobile games at casinos, you might want to play a variety of games – including one of the many slot titles that are available on the market. With that in mind, it’s worth finding out whether you’re able to pay by mobile and participate in these games.

The good news is that whenever you choose to play at a pay by mobile casino, you will – more often than not – be able to enjoy a broad range of slot games. You can use the cash you’ve deposited to pick how much you want to stake each round, and of course, you also have the option to play more than one slot title before you sign out.

In addition to playing slot games, you’ll have the option to enjoy a broad selection of other casino game types when picking payment methods of this kind. For example, you can participate in several table games – such as blackjack and roulette.

Casino on Mobile: What Are the Best Casinos With Mobile Apps?

With the basics of paying by mobile for your favorite casino games out of the way, let’s look at some of the top websites that also have smartphone apps. These casinos may or may not be available depending on your jurisdiction, and much will depend on a) whether mobile casino gambling is legal where you live and b) whether or not these specific casinos have licenses to operate where you’re based.

Let’s now take a look at the best casinos with mobile apps.

FanDuel

FanDuel is one of the most popular online gaming sites in the US, and you’ve almost certainly heard of them if you’re a sports fan. Its roots lie in daily fantasy sports and sports wagering, but that’s not all you can do when you sign up for an account. Nowadays, FanDuel is a well-rounded online casino with various popular games.

You can sign up for an account with FanDuel from your smartphone, and creating one is free. The only thing you need to do is prove that you’re of the legal gambling age where you live and verify your identity. Your passport or driving license should be good enough in this respect.

DraftKings

In addition to FanDuel, DraftKings is another of the most popular sportsbooks in the US. You’ll find plenty of land-based places to play with DraftKings, including several matchday experiences at sporting events across the country. Alongside those in-person offerings, however, you will also be able to enjoy a broad selection of online gaming opportunities with the operator.

DraftKings lets you play several table games, such as blackjack and craps. On top of that, you’ve also got the choice to enjoy an extensive suite of online slot games. One of the biggest benefits of playing with DraftKings is that you have access to numerous promotions, and it’s worth checking these before you begin playing to see if there’s anything that would be of interest to you.

BetMGM

If you’ve spent any period of time in the US online gaming space, you will probably have heard of BetMGM. Since launching in 2018, the joint-owned mobile gaming platform has become one of the country’s most loved online casino networks. The idea is the brainchild of the gaming group Entain and MGM Resorts International, which is one of the biggest casino complex operators in the country.

When playing with BetMGM, you can choose a number of slot titles created by some of the world’s top gaming developers. On top of that, you can enjoy video slots that make you feel like you’re in a real-life casino.

Bet365

If you’ve lived in the UK before, you’ll have heard of Bet365. This is one of the most established betting firms in the country, and it has a well-developed betting app that allows players to enjoy wagering on multiple sports – plus a variety of different leagues. On top of that, you can use Bet365 to play various casino games – and it’s available across several European countries.

When playing with Bet365, you can play baccarat and several other casino games. Like many of the casinos on our list, you have a broad suite of slot games to choose from. In addition to that, you have the choice to participate in both live and video titles – so there’s something for every kind of interest.

Sky Bet

Another popular operator in the UK is Sky Bet, and it’s the official sponsor of the English Football League (EFL) – which is tiers 2-4 on the English soccer pyramid. You can bet on many professional soccer leagues in England, along with other European leagues. On top of that, you have the option to enjoy wagering on a number of other sports. With its casino, however, is where the fun steps up another level.

You can choose from a handful of welcome offers, including free spins. Furthermore, you have the choice to try a number of well-known slot games that you might even have seen in a real-life casino. Sky Bet also offers a free bet each week, so if you’re a soccer fan, you might well wish to take advantage of this.

Mr Green

Mr Green is a well-known online casino that by and large operates in Europe. If you’ve been to the Nordic region before, you might especially have heard of this operator in the past. It’s well-known for having a good selection of different games, and you can enjoy unique types of gaming as well – such as Keno and bingo.

When playing on the Mr Green website or app, you can also pick to play various live casino games. Though you’ll be based somewhere else, you have the choice to feel like you’re playing in person – complete with a live dealer and much more.

What Should I Know About Playing Casino Games on Mobile?

When playing casino games on mobile, you’ll have a slightly different experience compared to playing on your desktop. Fortunately, most of the biggest casinos in the world have optimized their games for mobile apps – meaning that you shouldn’t encounter big issues when it comes to enjoying your preferred titles.

Another thing to keep in mind is that regardless of where you play, your chances of winning are going to be roughly the same. Games don’t offer higher chances of receiving a payout for playing on a different platform, so your choice should be based on whichever feels more comfortable for you.

When paying at mobile casinos for your deposits, the payment options you can choose from will often be the same as they would be if you played on the desktop app instead.

What Other Casino Mobile Payment Methods Are There?

We spoke earlier about phone bill payments, but that isn’t your only option when paying at a mobile casino. So, to wrap up this guide, we’ll look at some of the other choices you can pick.

Apple Pay

Apple Pay is an incredibly popular payment solution that’s available to iPhone, iPad, and Mac users worldwide. The tool is pretty simple; all you have to do is add your bank card to your Apple Wallet. After doing that, you can make deposits at several online casinos – and you’ll be able to pay for different things when playing at real-life venues as well.

To use Apple ID, you’ll typically need to use either your Face ID or Touch ID. However, you can change these settings on your device. Apple Pay often has certain payment limits, so you can use your debit card if needed.

Google Pay

If you have an Android device, you’ll use Google Pay instead of the Apple equivalent. The payment system works the same as if you were to use Apple Pay, and you’ll be able to easily deposit money to your account after adding your card to your device.

PayPal

PayPal is one of the most popular online payment methods, and it has been a mainstay in the eCommerce space for over 20 years. Using the solution, you can easily add money from your bank account and deposit it to your online casino. You shouldn’t have too many issues in many cases, though you’ll need to ensure that the merchant is approved by PayPal to use it with an online casino.

You can use PayPal with several currencies, and you have the option to both deposit and withdraw using the service.

Skrill and NETELLER

Skrill and NETELLER are two possible alternatives to PayPal, and the pair of them work in very similar ways. You can easily add money from your bank account, and transferring to your preferred casino shouldn’t be too difficult; many casinos accept either one or both of these payment methods.

Using Skrill and NETELLER also provides access to exclusive odds and other benefits.

Debit Card

Debit cards are another popular online payment method, and using these is very simple. All you have to do is enter your details, and once you do, you’ll have no problems depositing money into your account. Using this payment method works in a similar way to if you wanted to make an online purchase.

Deposit by Phone Casino: All You Need to Know

Having read this guide, you’ve now got the information you need about paying for casino games with mobile. One option that you might want to look at in particular is the choice to pay via phone bill, which will save you needing to enter your details and might be more convenient for you. However, that’s not your only choice; you can use digital wallets and bank cards as well.

You can play mobile casino games with most major regulated operators these days, and each of them has a wide selection of different titles to choose from. You have the choice to enjoy slots, table games, and much more – and all of them are easy to play once you’ve deposited money into your account.

When choosing a mobile casino to play at, consider looking to see if there are any welcome bonus offers that you can make the most of.

