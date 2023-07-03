If you’ve been in the online shopping space for the last 20 years or so, you’ll absolutely have heard of PayPal. In the early days of eCommerce, this payment solution revolutionized the space – and you might be most familiar with how it works with eBay. PayPal is also a fantastic way to send money to your friends and family, and you don’t need to worry about sending physical cash in the post.

As the online casino space has evolved, it’s unsurprising that many people are looking for more information on whether they can deposit and withdraw with their PayPal accounts. The good news is that if you’re looking to do precisely this, you will find numerous regulated casinos that let you use this payment method.

Before depositing with a PayPal Casino, however, you should do some prior research. Not all of them are created equally, and you should ensure that you know about PayPal’s policies when it comes to gambling. We’ll cover both of those topics today.

In addition to the above, you will also learn about where you can use PayPal to play slots, table games, and much more. Furthermore, to ensure that you’ve got a better-rounded picture, we’ll cover which alternatives you have for online casino payment methods.

Online Casino PayPal Policies

Before we look at the different online casinos accepting PayPal (and other payment methods), it’s worth keeping yourself updated with PayPal’s policies when it comes to gambling. As PayPal mentions on its website:

“PayPal prohibits transactions for gambling activities by merchants and account holders in the U.S. and any jurisdiction where gambling activities are illegal, and by merchants whose services are accessible to account holders in the U.S.

“PayPal allows approved gambling merchants to use our service in certain jurisdictions where gambling activities are legal. To be approved by PayPal, merchants must demonstrate to PayPal’s satisfaction that they can block gambling activities for account holders in the U.S. and any jurisdiction where gambling activities may be illegal.

“Unless we’ve approved the merchant, account holders may not use PayPal to send or receive payments for any form of gambling activities, including but not limited to: payments for wagers, gambling debts, and gambling winnings, whether conducted online, in person, or through any other means of communication.

“Gambling includes placing, accepting, recording, or registering bets; participating in lotteries; or otherwise carrying on a game of chance for money, property, or other things of value.”

As you can see from the above, it is possible to bet online with your PayPal account – but only with selected merchants and in jurisdictions where your activities are permitted in the first place.

Online Casino Real Money PayPal: Can I Win Real Money With?

If you’re not interested in winning real money, you can always use social casinos – which are free to play. But if you want to try and win some cash, it’s worth checking to ensure that you can do precisely that with PayPal casinos. The good news is that you absolutely can win real money with many casinos that accept PayPal.

You can use your PayPal account to fund deposits at many real-money casino websites, and it’s also possible to withdraw money from your casino profile to your wallet once you’ve finished. Note that some casinos might require you to adhere to restrictions when it comes to depositing and withdrawing, so you should keep this in mind.

Online Gambling PayPal: What Should I Look for in a Casino?

Before we look at the different casinos accepting Paypal, let’s consider what you should look for when picking your preferred website for deposits and withdrawals. The first sign you should check out is whether the PayPal logo appears; you can often see this in the footer of your casino website. If you don’t see it here, consider performing a search to see whether you can use PayPal. You can also consider contacting the casino’s customer support department, who’ll be able to provide further guidance.

You should also look to ensure that the casino you wish to choose has the necessary licenses to operate in your jurisdiction. It’s a huge red flag if you can’t see any licensing, and you might run into issues when the time comes to collect your winnings. Reputable licenses to look out for include the Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) and the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC).

It’s also a good idea to check that the casino you pick offers games that you’re looking for. On top of that, you should take a look and consider whether you might be able to find some handy bonus offers and whatnot – though these aren’t strictly necessary.

Best Online Casino That Accepts PayPal

Okay, so we’ve got the basic stuff out of the way now. With all of that information on board, you’re ready to start looking at the different online casinos that accept PayPal. You can use these websites to play casino games of all kinds, including slots and poker. On top of that, some of them also offer sports betting if it’s legal in the jurisdiction for which you’re based in.

Without further ado, let’s check out the best online casino websites that accept PayPal.

DraftKings

DraftKings is one of the most familiar names in the US online casino space, and you’ll almost certainly have heard of it if you’re a sports fan. Having done daily fantasy sports for years, the company seized the repeal of PASPA in 2018 with two hands and has positioned itself as the country’s leading sportsbook. But it’s much more than that; you can also use the service to play various online casino games as well.

You’ll find all of the online casino games that you could expect from a major company like this, including both live and video versions. DraftKings is regulated in multiple US jurisdictions, and you should have no problems signing up for an account – as long as the verticals you want to play are legal where you’re based.

FanDuel

In addition to DraftKings, FanDuel is another name that will undoubtedly be popular with many US sports fans. Like the previously-mentioned company, FanDuel positioned itself in the daily fantasy sports niche before honing its sports betting solutions. With some of the most advanced markets and controls, betting with FanDuel is a breeze.

You will also find a broad suite of online casino games, including poker and a large range of slots. As long as you’re based in a jurisdiction where online casino games are legal, you shouldn’t have issues signing up for FanDuel in the US.

LeoVegas

So far, we’ve mentioned two US-based online casino websites. On top of that, they both primarily focus on sports betting – even though they have casino offerings. We’re now going to switch things up a bit by heading over to Europe, and more specifically, we’re talking about LeoVegas.

LeoVegas is an online casino website with its origins in Stockholm, Sweden. You can play many of the biggest casino games on the web with LeoVegas, and it’s available in multiple countries – including the UK. If you’re based outside the US, LeoVegas is an excellent option.

Betway

Betway is a popular sportsbook that also has various casino offerings. If you’re a soccer fan, you might notice the Betway logo on some of the West Ham jerseys of recent seasons. With Betway, you’ll find a large selection of casino games that have been developed by some of the top gaming companies on the globe.

Betway is available in several European countries.

BetMGM

BetMGM is a popular online casino in the US, and it’s a joint venture of Entain and MGM Resorts International. The service is available in several states, and as you might have expected from one of the country’s biggest casino resort operators, you’ll find a solid selection of slots, table games, and more.

You can use the BetMGM app on both iOS and Android.

Online Casino Payment Methods

Although we’ve covered a broad selection of casinos that accept PayPal, it’s not the only payment option you have at your fingertips. Many of the biggest online casino companies have a good suite of alternative options if you don’t want to use PayPal, and knowing what these are before you start using your digital wallet is a good idea.

To give you a better understanding of everything, we’ll now look at the alternative casino payment methods you can use if you don’t want to deposit and withdraw with PayPal.

Debit and Credit Card

Perhaps the most obvious alternative to paying for casino games with PayPal is to use your debit or credit card. VISA and MasterCard are accepted at most websites in the majority of countries where online gambling is regulated. You can also, in some cases, use American Express if you would prefer to.

Although you shouldn’t have any issues paying with your debit card, you might not be able to use your credit card in some instances. For example, depositing at online casino websites via credit card isn’t allowed in the UK. On top of that, some banking providers may not let you do so.

Skrill

If you don’t want to use PayPal, but you’d still rather use a digital wallet, Skrill is an excellent alternative. Skrill has been accepted by online gambling merchants for years, and it’s known for being one of the best payment methods for casino players. You can deposit in multiple currencies, and you also have the option to enjoy numerous exclusive offers when you sign up for an account.

For online casinos that don’t accept PayPal, you’ll probably find that Skrill is accepted.

NETELLER

NETELLER is very similar to Skrill, and you will probably have heard of it before if you’ve spent a good amount of time in the online gaming space. Like Skrill, the payment wallet is owned by Paysafe Group. And in the same way that you can use Skrill across multiple currencies, the same is possible for NETELLER.

You can use NETELLER in many of the same places that Skrill is available.

Trustly

One of the best alternative payment methods you can try is Trustly, which is a payment solution headquartered in Sweden. The payment provider facilitates many forms of online payments, including gaming and eCommerce. When using Trustly, you can easily pay for items across multiple websites – and if you need a casino refund, you’ll also get that easily.

Trustly is primarily available in Europe, with a strong presence in the Nordic countries in particular – along with Germany and other nations. You can also use the service in the UK, Canada, and the US.

Bank and Wire Transfer

Bank and wire transfers allow you to enter your bank account number and easily transfer money from your account to your online casino profile. You can also opt for a bank transfer if you need to withdraw your winnings later. Note that you may need to use your IBAN when playing on international casinos.

Apple Pay

Apple Pay is one of the most convenient ways to pay for items and services in real life, and it’s become much easier to use the tool for online payments in recent years as well. When choosing your preferred payment method, you can often use Apple Pay to deposit if you own an Apple device. However, you might not be able to use this feature above a specific amount. Moreover, you can’t withdraw using Apple Pay.

Google Pay

Google Pay is effectively the same as Apple Pay, only for Android devices instead. If you have a smartphone or tablet operating on this software, you should be able to deposit with this tool. However, like Apple Pay, you can’t withdraw with Google Pay.

Prepaid Cards

Another possible option for online casino depositing is prepaid cards. These involve you putting money on them beforehand, and you can do so via either a land-based kiosk or online. Then, you’ll need to enter the number or code associated with it. You should see the money appear in your account before too long, and you can then start to play your favorite games.

Everything You Need to Know About PayPal Casino Websites

As you can see from this guide, there’s quite a lot to know about PayPal casinos. Finding one isn’t such a difficult thing, and you can pick from some of the best operators on the market to get your desired results. PayPal allows casino deposits and withdrawals in some instances, but you need to make sure you’re based in a jurisdiction where this is permitted.

Depositing and withdrawing at a PayPal casino will result in simpler transactions, and you should not have to worry too much about your payments taking a long time to land. You might need to adhere to certain limits, so it’s worth double-checking this in advance.

If you don’t want to use PayPal for casino gaming, you can choose from several other options as well. Each has their pros and cons, so you should assess each one based on your individual needs.

