MGM Resorts updates policies for use of tech during table games in Las Vegas

The changes allow players to send texts as long as they do not delay an ongoing game.

The firm has updated rules on when gamblers can and cannot take photographs and videos while seated at a casino table.

US.- MGM Resorts International has announced the implementation of new policies related to table games and guest technology use. The firm has updated the rules on when gamblers can and cannot take photographs and videos while seated at a casino table.

According to the new policies, players can take photos, videos and stream as long as the broadcasting doesn’t interfere with the game and the person obtains permission from the casino.

The statement said: “The Gaming Streaming/Video/Photo Policy is launching for the Nevada properties in May 2023. The new policy is aimed at allowing our guests to take photos and videos, and, when appropriate, to share that content in real or in near real-time via social media broadcasts (‘streams’ or ‘streaming’) while limiting the risks associated with allowing photography, filming, and streaming in MGM Resorts’ gaming establishments.”

The new changes allow the players to send texts as long as they do not delay an ongoing game. Guests can talk briefly over their phones in case they are not playing the round in progress. Additionally, visitors are allowed to take photos of their hands for personal reasons.

Other actions that are forbidden for table game players are long talks over the phone and taking photos of different gaming equipment. Objects are not allowed to be laid on the table for extended periods. To protect the privacy of the casino employees and visitors, guests are not allowed to take pictures of them.

In March, MGM Resorts International and BetMGM announced a five-year contract extension with the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) responsible gaming program, GameSense.

The programme, which BCLC first licenced to MGM Resorts in 2017, was fully integrated into BetMGM’s desktop and mobile platforms in 2022. It provides customers with the same experience they receive at MGM Resorts properties.

MGM Resorts’ LeoVegas to buy Push Gaming

MGM Resorts’ LeoVegas has reached an agreement to buy the UK-based games studio Push Gaming. The studio, which specialises in mobile-optimised HTML5 games for online casinos, will continue to develop and distribute games through its own platform and remote gaming server.

LeoVegas said that Push Gaming’s 100+ employees will continue to work under the same management team. It’s the first big deal for LeoVegas since the Sweden-based company was acquired by MGM Resorts last September as part of the US casino giant’s strategy to grow its online gaming footprint worldwide.