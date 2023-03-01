MGM Resorts and BetMGM extend GameSense contract for five years

The firms have extended their deal with the British Columbia Lottery Corporation’s responsible gaming program, GameSense.

US.- MGM Resorts International and BetMGM have announced a five-year contract extension with the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) responsible gaming program, GameSense.

The programme, which BCLC first licenced to MGM Resorts in 2017, was fully integrated into BetMGM’s desktop and mobile platforms in 2022. It provides customers with the same experience they receive at MGM Resorts properties.

MGM Resorts and BCLC say they reveal additional information regarding their commitment to responsible gaming research during the New Horizons in Responsible Gambling Conference in Vancouver, B.C., on March 6 to 8.

MGM Resorts and BetMGM have also joined the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) in promoting Problem Gambling Awareness Month throughout March.

Bill Hornbuckle, CEO & President, MGM Resorts International, said: “Through our partnership and collaboration with BCLC, we’re proud to set the standard and do our part to ensure that gaming is an enjoyable experience. As the industry expands, we will continue to provide players tools and capabilities that empower everyone to play responsibly.”

Pat Davis, BCLC President & CEO, added: “We’re proud to continue providing MGM Resorts with the tools to offer the GameSense experience at its properties and online at BetMGM. When we work together to develop best practices and share learnings that support positive play, we can reduce harm and make gambling safer throughout the industry.”

Adam Greenblatt, BetMGM CEO commented: “Since integrating GameSense into BetMGM, we’ve noticed significant and positive results. With the continued expansion of sports betting and iGaming, our commitment to responsible gaming practices has never been more important. This contract extension comes at a crucial time and allows us to deliver an impactful program to our players for years to come.”

MGM Resorts and BetMGM launch custom omnichannel slot

MGM Resorts International and BetMGM have launched MGM Riches, the companies’ first custom slot that can be played both online via BetMGM and as a traditional slot game at MGM Resorts properties in the US.

Developed in collaboration with Everi Holdings, MGM Riches is a multi-denomination, multi-level progressive slot game. It offers players two themes, “MGM Riches Triple Ruby” and “MGM Riches 5x Sapphire.” It can be played at 15 MGM Resorts destinations in the US or via BetMGM’s online platform in Michigan, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. The game is scheduled to launch in West Virginia soon.