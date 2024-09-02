MGM Resorts and BetMGM announces RGEM 2024 initiatives at NFL stadiums

The campaign will run for a second year.

US.- MGM Resorts International and BetMGM will again promote the American Gaming Association’s (AGA) Responsible Gaming Education Month (RGEM 2024) in September with campaigns at designated National Football League (NFL) stadiums. The campaigns will increase exposure for GameSense, which was licensed to MGM Resorts in 2017 by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC).

GameSense messaging will be promoted at Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh Steelers), Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas Raiders), Empower Field at Mile High (Denver Broncos), Ford Field (Detroit Lions), GHEA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City Chiefs), M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore Ravens), MetLife Stadium (New York Jets), Nissan Stadium (Tennessee Titans), and State Farm Stadium (Arizona Cardinals).

Rhea Loney, chief compliance officer at BetMGM, said: “We’re excited to bring responsible gaming initiatives directly to fans in these NFL venues again this season. We are setting a new standard for safety and awareness in the industry. At BetMGM, we believe that protecting our players and promoting responsible play is essential to the future of sports betting.”

Stephen Martino, SVP and chief compliance officer at MGM Resorts, added: “The importance of responsible gaming research funding cannot be overstated. As a gaming industry leader, it’s imperative that our company supports efforts to better understand the diverse impact gambling has on various populations, including those that may be at greater risk of developing problematic behaviors.”

Joe Maloney, SVP of strategic communications at the American Gaming Association, commented: “Collaboration is integral to strengthening our collective responsibility efforts. Both in their work with the AGA and throughout the legal, regulated gaming industry, MGM Resorts and BetMGM continue to be leaders in forming innovative partnerships that are advancing responsible gaming in meaningful ways.”

