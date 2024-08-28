American attitudes toward casino gaming, sports betting reach high-water marks, AGA survey reveals

According to the American Gaming Association (AGA), ahead of Responsible Gaming Education Month and 2024 NFL Season, Americans view the industry as more responsible than ever.

Press release.- Americans are increasingly embracing casino gaming and sports betting as acceptable forms of entertainment and responsible industries, according to new consumer survey results from the American Gaming Association (AGA). The new data comes ahead of Responsible Gaming Education Month this September and on the eve of the seventh NFL season with widespread legal wagering.

Among new high-water marks in consumer sentiment, 75 per cent of Americans believe the gaming industry behaves responsibly in the communities where it operates, 9 in 10 Americans view sports betting as an acceptable form of entertainment, and 75 per cent of Americans support legal sports betting in their home state.

Joe Maloney, AGA senior vice president of strategic communications, said: “These latest survey results highlight a consistent trend over the years: as gaming expands to new audiences, Americans increasingly see the benefits of a legal, regulated gaming marketplace that contributes to communities, prioritizes responsibility and provides unmatched entertainment.”

The study reveals particular increases in favourable views toward the industry’s commitments to responsible gaming, with 65 per cent of Americans now saying the gaming industry is committed to encouraging responsible gaming and combating problem gambling—a notable rise from 55 per cent last year. This confidence is even stronger among those who engage with the industry directly, with 81 per cent of physical casino players and 88 per cent of sports bettors agreeing with this sentiment, up from 70 per cent and 78 per cent, respectively last year.

This sentiment is driven by increased perceptions across several areas:

Responsible marketing and advertising: Americans are taking notice of the legal industry’s efforts around responsible marketing and advertising marketing, with 65 per cent of respondents saying they believe the industry is truthful in its marketing and advertising, up from 58 per cent last year. Additionally, 73 per cent view the industry as responsible in its marketing efforts, up from 68 per cent in 2022.

Effectiveness of responsible gaming programs: Data shows 66 per cent of Americans believe the gaming industry’s responsible gaming programs are effective, up from 59 per cent last year. Among those who participate in gaming, 79 per cent of physical casino players and 85 per cent of sports bettors agree that these programs are effective.

Increased awareness of responsible gaming messages: The study shows a significant rise in the number of Americans exposed to responsible gaming information. Specifically, 46 per cent of land-based casino players and 57 per cent of sports bettors noted an increase in responsible gaming messaging. Notably, 66 per cent of all Americans say they have encountered responsible gaming messaging in the past year, up from 56 per cent in 2022.

Familiarity with responsible gaming resources: Awareness of responsible gaming resources has grown, with 76 per cent of Americans familiar with at least one responsible gaming resource, an increase from 65 per cent in 2022. Awareness is particularly high among industry participants, with 92 per cent of land-based players and 96 per cent of sports bettors familiar with at least one responsible gaming resource.

“The gaming industry’s responsibility efforts are stronger than ever, and consumers are noticing,” continued Maloney. “As we embark on another Responsible Gaming Education Month, we’re more energized than ever to continue our work to give consumers the legal, safe, and fun gaming experiences that they want and deserve.”

