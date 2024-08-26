NFL extend partnership with National Council on Problem Gambling

The deal includes a three-year commitment with a $6.4m grant from NFL Foundation.

US.- The National Football League (NFL) has announced an extended partnership with the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG), including a three-year commitment with a $6.4m grant from NFL Foundation. The deal will look “to bolster nationwide problem gambling prevention services and promote responsible gambling initiatives” the league said.

The $6.4m commitment from the NFL Foundation to NCPG follows the NFL’s original three-year, $6.2m grant awarded in October 2021, the largest in NCPG’s nearly 50-year history.

The NFL’s funding supports three key NCPG initiatives, including modernizing and strengthening the National Problem Gambling Helpline (1-800-GAMBLER), developing and implementing the Agility Grants program, and awareness efforts, including the ResponsiblePlay.org website.

Anna Isaacson, NFL senior vice president of social responsibility, said: “Our partnership with NCPG underscores the vital impact of their work and our ongoing commitment to advocate for and support responsible gambling initiatives. We are proud to leverage our platform and resources with NCPG’s expertise to raise awareness, provide education and help prevent problem gambling. We look forward to our continued partnership with NCPG and expanding the reach of their impactful programs.”

Keith Whyte, NCPG executive director, added: “We are profoundly grateful for the NFL’s renewed investment in NCPG, which will enable us to grow the essential prevention, education and awareness initiatives that were established through their initial grant. This partnership has been instrumental in advancing our mission of minimizing gambling-related harm. We look forward to building on the significant progress we’ve made together over the past three years and exploring new avenues for impact.”

In July, the NCPG formed the Tribal Advisory Council to address gambling-related issues in Native American communities. It will work with with Valerie Spicer and Sheila Morago of the Trilogy Group.

The nonprofit organisation said the formation of the council represents a “deeper level of collaboration to address matters of responsible gambling and problem gambling that are of importance to Native American communities”.



