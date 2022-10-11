MGM Resorts Interactive appoints new president

Gary Fritz will oversee the company’s growth in global digital gaming.

US.- MGM Resorts International has today announced the appointment of Gary Fritz as president of MGM Resorts Interactive. Fritz will oversee and advance MGM Resorts’ diversification strategy by expanding the company’s digital platforms organically and through acquisitions.

Previously head of gaming for IAC, Fritz led MGM Resorts’ acquisition of the igaming company LeoVegas, which has access to several jurisdictions. In his new role, Fritz will aim to drive growth and innovation through the company’s sports betting and igaming platform, BetMGM.

Fritz will be a member of the company’s executive committee and will become a member of the board of directors for BetMGM and chairman of the board of LeoVegas.

He previously led global strategy for multinational companies, such as IAC, TripAdvisor and Expedia after beginning his career at McKinsey & Company. He holds an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pennsylvania.

Bill Hornbuckle, CEO & president of MGM Resorts International, said: “Enhancing and growing our digital businesses is one of MGM Resorts’ top priorities, and Gary is uniquely positioned to help the Company build on successes and seize new opportunities. Gary will play a vital role in MGM Resorts’ diversification strategy and drive our investment in digital innovations.”

Fritz said: “I’m excited to join MGM Resorts and contribute to the company’s success as it looks to accelerate its growth in digital gaming. MGM is the global leader in premium gaming and entertainment, and I look forward to continuing to drive our strategy around global expansion and digital innovation.”

