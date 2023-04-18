MGC reports on Massachusetts’ March casino and sports wagering revenue

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has released last month’s figures.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has reported $105m in combined taxable gaming revenue from casino wagering and retail sports betting for March. Encore Boston Harbor reported gross gaming revenue from table games and slots of $66.1m, MGM Springfield $24m and Plainridge Park Casino $14.2m.

Online and mobile sports wagering launched in the state through six Category 3 licensees on March 10. Approximately $47m in taxable sports wagering revenue (TSWR) was generated across the six mobile/online licensees and three in-person licensees.

Together, Massachusetts’ three casinos generated $29.5m in tax revenue. To date, the Commonwealth has collected approximately $1.38bn in taxes and assessments since the respective openings of each venue.

PPC, a category 2 slots facility, is taxed on 49 per cent of GGR. MGM Springfield and Encore Boston Harbor, category 1 resort casinos, are taxed on 25 per cent of GGR. All three are also now licensed as Category 1 Sports Wagering Operators, which are taxed at 15 per cent of GSWR.

Barstool Sportsbook, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, FanDuel, and WynnBet are licensed as Category 3 Sports Wagering Operators, which allows them to operate a mobile or online sportsbook. Category 3 operators are taxed on 20 per cent of TWSR.

Of the total taxed amount for all operators, 45 per cent is allotted to the General Fund, 17.5 per cent to the Workforce Investment Trust Fund, 27.5 per cent to the Gaming Local Aid Fund, 1 per cent to the Youth Development and Achievement Fund, and 9 per cent to the Public Health Trust Fund.

The Commonwealth has collected approximately $9.65m in total taxes and assessments since sports wagering began in person on January 31, 2023 and online on March 10, 2023.

See also: Massachusetts regulator to discuss penalties for MGM Springfield and Encore