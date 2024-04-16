Merkur Gaming to showcase innovation at Belgrade Future Gaming event

The Balkan region has evolved into one of the most significant markets for Merkur Gaming.

Press release.- Belgrade Future Gaming in Serbia has become an essential and indispensable event in the company’s trade fair calendar. Therefore, the gaming specialist from Germany will present its innovative and attractive product novelties from May 28th to 29th at the Belgrade Fair, the largest exhibition and event centre in the Balkans.

Addressing the specific preferences of customers and gaming enthusiasts in each respective market is one of Merkur Gaming’s core competencies. Accordingly, the company will be present at the Belgrade Future Gaming with a product range tailored to the Balkan market and its particularities.

Included in this lineup is the new Multigame Package M-Prime, which stands out for its modern menu display and a new player interface. Eleven new game titles promise an impressive gaming experience, while new unified sounds and win animations add a distinctive touch to the new M-Prime package.

Also present on the exhibition floor is its Game Ring platform, widely embraced in Serbia. The multi-game platform in its latest version, featuring the newest and most popular games, can be found on the classic Avantgarde Max and Avante Trio cabinets.

Equally appealing for the Balkan market are the new Linked Progressive Jackpot Systems from Merkur. With Link Zone II, Link Zone Lounge, and Link Zone Rush, Merkur Gaming presents three new systems that elevate jackpot excitement in the Balkan region to new heights with thrilling features. Adding an extra dose of excitement is the Five-Jackpot Feature, keeping the suspense at its peak until the last spin.

The company also has plenty to showcase on the cabinet front at the exhibition. The spotlight will be on the Mod Ex: This multigame machine impresses with unprecedented modularity, as the monitor, body, and base can be freely configured according to the needs of customers and players. Also new to the cabinet portfolio for the Balkan market is the Zonic, with its stylish design.

Borivoje Rajšić, sales director at Merkur Gaming Serbia, said: “We are still deeply impressed by the finale of ICE in London. Now, it’s crucial to maintain this positive momentum and transport it to the Balkans in an equally impressive manner.

“I am confident that we will succeed in doing just that, making the Belgrade Future Gaming a resounding success.”