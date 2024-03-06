Merkur Gaming and Reel Games partnership starts 2024 with a bang

The partners have installed over 20 multigamers at the Jade Casino in Trinidad & Tobago.

Press release.- Merkur Gaming and Reel Games reached an agreement in 2023, which continues to show results. The partners have installed over 20 multigamers at the Jade Casino in Trinidad & Tobago. All gaming machines include the proven Linked Progressives Link Zone as well as Link Zone II, Solar Link, Merkur Mystery, and the acclaimed Red Pocket Jackpot.

The two companies entered into a distribution partnership at the beginning of last year, whereby the Florida-based company Reel Games is responsible for marketing and servicing Merkur Gaming products in Central America and the Caribbean. Reel Games has been a leading distributor of slot machines, multiplayer roulette terminals, and progressive jackpot systems in the United States for decades.

The Latin American & Caribbean gambling market is already familiar territory for Merkur Gaming. Tomás Mieles, business development manager casino Spain & sales coordinator Latin America at Merkur Gaming, said: “With Reel Games as a strong and reliable partner by our side, we are able to further expand and strengthen our business activities in the Caribbean with a focus on the future.”

Meanwhile, Sean Smith, president and founder of Reel Games, added: “We are incredibly proud and grateful to introduce the new highlights from the Merkur Gaming portfolio to the Caribbean gaming market. I am confident that these will achieve great success and receive tremendous acclaim from the players. The fact that we were able to achieve such a comprehensive setup in our collaboration is a great proof for the success of our partnership.”

In addition, Allan Bhagan, co-owner of the Jade Monkey Restaurant and Casino, explained: “For more than two years, we have been actively searching for new and innovative products to make the gaming experience in our casino even more attractive and enjoyable. Thanks to the diverse product portfolio of Merkur Gaming, we are now able to provide the most varied and attractive gaming and jackpot offering of the past 20 years.”

Currently, over 20 countries in the Caribbean have legalised gambling. Around 22,000 slot machines and 1,280 gaming tables provide fun and entertainment in approximately 160 different casinos in the Caribbean. A recently established gambling commission is responsible for issuing casino licenses, whereas they were previously only issued for private member clubs for a long time.