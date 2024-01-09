Merkur Gaming seizes the opportunity to shine at ICE London 2024

New cabinets, linked progressives, and a debut roulette promise an unforgettable experience for attendees.

Press release.- Merkur Gaming is set to participate in ICE London 2024, showcasing its product lineup at booth N4 (110, 210, 230, and 250).

In the upcoming exhibition, the main attraction of Merkur Gaming’s product range is a new cabinet with its modularity. Equally innovative are the new Linked Progressives from Merkur: Clash Link, Link Wave, and Link Zone Rush are three novelties that will attract the attention of customers and visitors.

Just like the new Multigame package M-Prime, which complements the M-Line package. Also new in the cabinet portfolio is a new version of the Zonic cabinet, which has been both internationally and in the German street market. In addition, the company will unveil its new roulette for the first time at ICE.

Athanasios “Sakis” Isaakidis, chief executive international at Merkur Gaming, commented: “ICE is the highlight of the entire gambling industry every year.

“For weeks and months, we have been excitedly looking forward to filling our stand with new product innovations and presenting them to our customers and guests.”

Merkur Group subsidiaries join forces for ICE London

Alongside Merkur Gaming, numerous other subsidiaries of the Merkur Group will also exhibit

at the London trade fair.

As an umbrella brand, it demonstrates a modern 360-degree approach together with its subsidiaries EPG, Bede Gaming, and edict egaming that effectively connects stationary and online gaming worlds thanks to innovative product solutions.

See also: British Gambling Commission reports data from experimental gambling survey

A key part of this portfolio is EPG’s own E-Wallet Paylado, e-money payment options for online gaming. GeWeTe’s cash handling experts will show how customers can optimize their money processing and make it even more efficient, including their bestseller Cash-Center Premium and their latest innovation CashCenter Slim.

In addition to games and AWP machines from international distribution brand Merkur Gaming, adp Merkur will also present products for the German home market at ICE.

These include the Zonic Zone Asia introduced last year as well as their latest Respin Feature “Golden Nugget”. Furthermore, Merkur Dosniha will showcase the product landscape of the Spanish gambling market, while Blueprint Gaming and Blueprint Operations will focus on stationary as well as online gaming offerings in the UK.

Athanasios “Sakis” Isaakidis explained: “As you can see, we have a number of impressive new product innovations in our luggage that our customers and guests should discover at ICE.

“The entire team has worked incredibly hard over the past weeks and months to bring a worthy and unforgettable final trade fair appearance to London. Although we are looking forward to relocating to Barcelona with great anticipation, we look back with a great deal of nostalgia on the last ICE at Exhibition Center London. Therefore: Visit us at booth N4 (110, 210, 230 and 250) and let’s make this last London ICE something very special together.”