Gauselmann becomes Merkur

The gaming group has officially changed its name.

Press release.- 67 years after the foundation of the Gauselmann Group, Germany’s largest gaming group has changed its name to Merkur Group.

From now on, the holding company Gauselmann AG will operate under the new name Merkur.com AG. The renaming was completed on 1 January with the entry in the commercial register. company founder and Chairman of the Management Board Paul Gauselmann, said: “The corporate group is becoming increasingly digital and international. The change of name reflects this fact.

“Both developments will benefit from linking the appeal of our Merkur brand to the company name,” further added. The move was announced at the beginning of September and has now been officially finalised.

Paul Gauselmann introduced the Merkur brand in the 1970s and gradually built it up. The success story began with the first proprietary amusement with prizes (AWP) machine – the Merkur B – and continued with the opening of the first company-owned arcade – the Merkur Spielothek.

Since then, numerous games, machines and gaming systems have been developed, produced and distributed under the Laughing Sun brand logo. “The renaming is also a nod to the success of the Merkur brand,” explained Paul Gauselmann.

This step has an impact on the entire corporate image. In addition to websites and social media channels, a large number of company signs also need to be adapted. All marketing materials – from large-scale banners to stationery – will appear in the new look.

However, the company stated the changes to the brand image will not affect the presence of the entrepreneurial family. MerkUr.com AG will remain in the ownership of the Gauselmann Family Foundation. “Continuity and stability are cornerstones of our corporate philosophy and will continue to be important factors for success going forward,” Paul Gauselmann confirmed.