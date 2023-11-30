Merkur Gaming impresses with innovative products and strong presence at BEGE 2023

Merkur Gaming has presented its new portfolio at one of the most important B2B gaming trade fairs in Eastern Europe.

Press release.- It was a great conclusion to the exhibition year 2023: The Balkan Entertainment & Gaming Expo (BEGE) in Sofia, one of the most important B2B gaming trade fairs in Eastern Europe, once again proved to be an extremely successful and well-attended event.

From November 22 to 23, around 85 exhibitors gathered at the Inter Expo Center Sofia to showcase their latest product innovations. Among them was Merkur Gaming, one of the largest exhibitors, who presented its new product portfolio.

“For quite some time now, the Balkan States have been among the most important markets in the European gambling landscape for us. The BEGE in Sofia once again provided a fantastic opportunity to showcase our products and engage in personal dialogue with both existing and new customers,” explained Athanasios “Sakis” Isaakidis, chief executive of international at Merkur Gaming.

As usual, Merkur Gaming brought along a strong and wide-ranging product portfolio: The company presented a variety of jackpot systems that have become indispensable in the international market. In addition to Merkur Mystery, Solar Link, and Five, the expansion of the proven Link Zone, Link Zone II, was particularly popular.

Numerous crowds also gathered around the Zonic Trio cabinets. The Zonic has been equipped with the brand-new multigame package M-Prime for the first time at BEGE. This package impresses with a new player interface and ensures even more gaming pleasure with a total of eleven new game titles as well as new unified sounds and winning animations.

In addition to Merkur Gaming, the cash-handling experts from GeWeTe were also present at BEGE to showcase their first-class money exchange technologies. Furthermore, Merkur eSolutions presented its modern 360-degree approach, which effectively combines the stationary and online gaming worlds through innovative product solutions.

A special surprise awaited Merkur Gaming on Tuesday evening, just before the official start of the trade fair: The Association of the Organisers of Games and Activities in Bulgaria (AOGGAB) presented the Golden Spades Awards and awarded the prize for the “Most Successful Foreign Company of The Year” to Merkur Gaming.

“Winning this award is the return of our commitment over years in the Bulgarian market,” said Aristotelis Kofas, sales manager at adp Merkur. “We are incredibly proud of this success and look forward to further strengthening our position in the market in the future.”

Athanasios “Sakis” Isaakidis concluded: ”The exhibition year 2023 can be considered a success for Merkur Gaming in every respect. After the pandemic-related break, the return of ICE in London at the beginning of the year and the subsequent trade fairs, for example in Bucharest, Lima and Las Vegas, proved to be particularly successful. Throughout the year, we had profitable discussions with our existing customers, established new business relationships, and thus further strengthened our market position in both Europe and America. We are already eagerly starting to plan for the upcoming trade fair year 2024.”