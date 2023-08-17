Merkur Gaming returns to EAE 2023

The Linked Progressive Jackpot Link Zone was one of the highlights at EAE Bucharest 2022. This year, Merkur Gaming is presenting Link Zone II, a new game favourite for trade fair visitors.

Merkur Gaming makes a triumphant comeback to EAE 2023 in Bucharest, presenting cutting-edge gaming cabinets, revolutionary jackpots, and enhanced product versions, poised to captivate Eastern Europe’s gaming enthusiasts.

Press release.- Following a highly successful post-Covid edition in 2022 Merkur, with its local subsidiary Merkur Gaming Romania and full support from its German-based HQ team, returns to the Entertainment Arena Expo (EAE) being held in Bucharest from September 5th to 7th.

For its 15th edition, EAE bills itself as having the largest show floor in Eastern Europe with some 12,000 sqm of displays in hall B2 of the Bucharest Fair Hall. Merkur will have a major presence on stand 103 at EAE, bringing its A-Game of top-level gaming cabinets; the exciting Avantgarde Max Trio, Avante Trio and Allegro Trio models.

Also being shown will be a brand new multigame 11.0 mix featuring exciting new games that will be available for visitors to see and play for themselves during the show.

Merkur’s booth will also highlight great examples of the range of Linked Progressive Jackpots, Link Zone II, Solar Link and the tower Jackpot, Five together with a presentation of Merkur Mystery II. Both, Link Zone II and Merkur Mystery II are significant evolutions of their original product versions.

The classification ‘II’ (Two) in both products mark several upgrades from the original. Specifically, upgraded mathematics in the software make it easier for players to trigger the Jackpot feature (Link Zone II) and, in the Merkur Mystery II, make the random prizes awarded again easier to access and often giving enhanced prizes.

So, there will be plenty of attractions for visitors to the Merkur booth to see and evaluate for themselves. Athanasios “Sakis” Isaakidis, Merkur Gaming’s chief executive, International is already excited by what promises to be a great event for the Merkur brand: “Last year’s edition of EAE in Bucharest was really excellent for Merkur.

“I am certain that the show’s 15th edition will prove to be even better. Our team from Merkur Gaming Romania, headed by Managing Director Hannelore Valkanov, will be prepared to welcome visitors not just from Romania but from all across Eastern Europe too.

“EAE is a hugely significant show for the entire region, and we look forward to meet everyone and demonstrating our great range of products as well as discussing the business opportunities that I am certain will be created.”