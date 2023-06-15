Merkur celebrates successful trade fair presentation at Belgrade Future Gaming 2023

From 30 to 31 May, the Merkur sun shone over the Belgrade Fair trade fair and exhibition centre in Serbia.

Press release.- At Belgrade Future Gaming, Gauselmann subsidiaries Merkur Gaming Serbia and Merkur Xtip Slots presented an exclusive selection from their current product portfolios. Belgrade Future Gaming is one of the most important gaming fairs in South-East Europe and took place for the 16th time in the Serbian capital.

From the diverse range of products on offer at the fair, the new “Game Ring” game package stood out in particular and attracted numerous visitors to the multigamer to try it out. “Game Ring” is designed especially for the Serbian market and consists exclusively of RTG games that enjoy great popularity in the Balkans. The jackpot solutions from Merkur also garnered much interest, including the latest version of the feature jackpot “Merkur Mystery” as well as the new linked progressive jackpot “Link Zone II”.

Merkur’s trade show booths were always busy at the Belgrade Future Gaming 2023.

Not only the range of games but also the Merkur cabinets were very popular among visitors to the trade fair. Demand focused in particular on the “Avante Trio”, “Allegro Trio” and “Avantgarde Max” multigamers, which wowed visitors with their sophisticated ergonomic design, enhancing the gaming experience and inviting players to stay a while longer. “Merkur Roulette”, the high-quality electric table games (ETG) offering, was a further attraction at this year’s Belgrade Future Gaming.

With the cash handling experts from GeWeTe and online gaming provider edict egaming, Merkur Gaming Serbia and Merkur Xtip Slots were supported by two fellow subsidiaries that also presented selected portfolio innovations.

“Belgrade Future Gaming has grown steadily over the past few years – both in terms of size and importance. This reflects the rapid development of not just the Serbian, but the whole of the South-East European gaming market,” explains Djordje Saric, Director of Merkur Xtip Slots. “I am pleased that we recognised this potential early on, enabling us to play such an important role in Serbia and the Balkan region today.”

For Djordje Saric, Director of Merkur Xtip Slots, the Belgrade Future Gaming is one of the most important fairs of the year.

“Our Merkur games and cabinets have been hugely popular in Serbia for many years and we foster a close and trust-based relationship with our customers here,” concludes Borivoje Rajšić, Sales Director at Merkur Gaming Serbia. “Belgrade Future Gaming is therefore an excellent opportunity to showcase our products to a wide audience, to cultivate old contacts, make new ones and thus sustainably strengthen our position throughout the Balkan region.”