Merkur to showcase its innovative gaming products at BEGE 2023

The company will be a leading exhibitor at booth 3.16 at the Sofia Inter Expo Center.

Press release.- Even as the cool of Bulgaria’s autumn moves rapidly towards the cold of its winter, exhibitors at one of the most significant gaming B2B events in eastern Europe, the Balkan Entertainment & Gaming Expo (BEGE), are ready to provide visitors with the warmest of welcomes.

Merkur will be all set to go as a leading exhibitor for the next two show days at booth 3.16 at the Sofia Inter Expo Center. BEGE, traditionally the show that annually closes out the expo calendar, is always a vibrant and successful gathering of gaming industry professionals. In 2022 BEGE attracted 85 exhibitors and some 5,000 visitors from more than 60 countries – numbers that the show organizers are confident of exceeding this year.

Merkur is determined to play its part and, supported by its esteemed colleagues GeWeTe, market-leading experts in cash handling technologies, and Merkur eSolutions, will present a booth packed with the gaming attractions and novelties that have made the brand a firm operators’ favourite – not just in Bulgaria but right across the eastern European region.

See also: MERKUR praise for ‘outstanding’ bacta SR Exchange

Linked Progressive Jackpot Systems are currently key elements in any supplier’s product portfolio and Merkur will present a trio of its high-performance models: Link Zone 2, SolarLink and Five. Gaming cabinets of course provide instant attraction on gaming floors and the Merkur product display at BEGE features a mix of already successful and our latest brand new models.

On their booth, you can see the Avantgarde Max, Avante Trio and Allegro Trio together with our fabulous new Zonic Trio. The Zonic models feature their unique instantly interchangeable side panels that can change their appearance, in situ, on the gaming floor. Completing the BEGE product display are the Merkur Mystery 2 and Merkur’s ever-famous multigame collections, with established favourite games together with player-selectable new innovations in single gameplay.

The interest in Merkur products was huge last year. Here: Athanasios ‘Sakis’ Isaakidis, Merkur Gaming’s Chief Executive, International in an interview at the Merkur booth.

Merkur Gaming’s chief executive, International Athanasios “Sakis” Isaakidis was extremely excited and thrilled to be heading back to Sofia once again. He said: “We are all very much looking forward to being leading exhibitors once again at BEGE.

“It is always a very friendly event, one that keeps us very busy with customers from the show’s opening to its conclusion and one where we have always been extremely successful. Winter, and the close of 2023, are coming shortly, so if it is not too early, I want to thank all of our customers and business partners for putting their trust in the Merkur brand once again and we look forward to seeing you all in 2024.”