Merkur Gaming Perú celebrates its 10-year anniversary

Press release.- A time to rejoice at Merkur Gaming: the subsidiary of the German Gauselmann Group recently celebrated, together with clients, business partners and employees, the 10-year anniversary of their Peruvian office. Representatives of the Gauselmann Group’s Management were also present in Lima to commemorate the success of the past ten years.

To create an unforgettable celebratory event, Merkur Gaming Perú invited their guests to the impressive scenery of the exclusive Country Club Hotel in Lima. Ronald Diaz, Country Director for Merkur Gaming Perú, opened the event with a statement highlighting the company’s progress and achievements: “Year by year, we’ve managed to reinforce our brand appearance and improve our results. This has allowed Merkur Gaming to establish itself as one of the leading providers of gaming machines and games in the Peruvian market over the past ten years,” as Diaz said in his opening speech.

“This successful development is mainly thanks to all of our qualified employees who give their best day by day and have made a significant contribution to today’s success.”

The Country Club Hotel in Lima provided the ideal location for celebrating the 10-year anniversary of Merkur Gaming Perú.

During the ceremony, several employees were honoured for their contributions to building up the Peruvian office. The commitment and enthusiasm of Tomás Mieles, Business Development, who has been instrumental since day one, were particularly emphasized.

“Merkur Gaming Perú has developed exceptionally well in the past ten years and has contributed enormously to the continued expansion of our business in the promising and future-strong gaming market in Latin America,” explains Athanasios “Sakis” Isaakidis, Chief Executive, International. “Reflecting on all the unforgettable highlights of the past years together with our clients and business partners makes this celebratory event truly enjoyable.” The anniversary ceremony was rounded off with a great party that went on until the next morning.