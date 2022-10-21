Merkur eSolutions take up residence in Malta

Jeremy Camilleri (2nd from right), Managing Director of Merkur eSolutions Malta Ltd., celebrated the office opening together with Karen Spiteri Bailey (left) and Vladimiro Comodini from RSM Malta as well as with Roberto Migliozzi, CFO of EPG Financial Services Ltd.

Gauselmann subsidiary opens a new office in Sliema.

Press release.- Merkur eSolutions Malta, a subsidiary of the Gauselmann Group, recently celebrated the opening of its new office in the Plaza Business Center in Sliema, Malta. Numerous representatives of various interest groups and service providers such as the Malta Gaming Authority, Finductive or the iGaming Academy attended the opening ceremony together with Merkur eSolutions employees and Gauselmann Group executives.

Thomas Bone, CEO Merkur Online Divisions (B2B), used the festive setting to give a speech to those present, explaining the direction of the Gauselmann Group and the company’s vision with regard to the online B2B market.

“Integrated offers are the future. With Merkur eSolutions, we have created the bridge between the stationary and online gaming worlds, thus setting up a first-class omni-channel offering,” said Thomas Bone. “Our new office in Malta creates the perfect framework to successfully expand this strategy further.”

As part of this, he expressed his special thanks to Jeremy Camilleri, Managing Director of Merkur eSolutions Malta Ltd, who played a leading role in the planning of the office complex and the opening of the new workplace.

Thomas Bone, CEO Merkur Online Devisions (B2B), welcomes Carl Brincat, CEO Malta

Gaming Authority, to the Grand Opening of the new Merkur eSolutions premises.

The new office is around 650 sqm in size and features the latest health and safety standards. In addition to Merkur eSolutions Malta Ltd., other subsidiaries and associated companies of the Gauselmann Group will also find their home in the Plaza Business Center: Employees of bede Gaming Malta Ltd, Solis Ortus Service Ltd, Cashpoint Solutions Malta Ltd, Edict Malta Ltd, BLC Systems Ltd and Solar Operations Ltd are all united in the new offices in Sliema under the umbrella of Merkur eSolutions.

The new facilities in the Plaza Business Center offer all employees a pleasant

working atmosphere.

The Merkur Online Divisions (B2B) offer their business partners internationally renowned Merkur online games, leading platform technologies and state-of-the-art eWallet payment solutions. In addition, the portfolio includes innovative devices for the stationary market, all bundled under the umbrella brand of Merkur eSolutions.

