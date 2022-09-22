Merkur Gaming India celebrated its 10th anniversary

The subsidiary of the German Gauselmann Group, which is headquartered in New Delhi, has celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Press release.- Whether game designers, graphic artists, programmers, animation artists, sound experts or game testers – at Merkur Gaming India Private Limited, highly skilled game development staff work together to create slot games and online games for the international market.

Now the subsidiary of the German Gauselmann Group, which is headquartered in New Delhi, celebrated its 10th anniversary.

Managing Director of Merkur Gaming India Pankaj Bhatia (from left) welcomed Dr Werner Schroer, Management Board Member, Development and Technology, and Lars Felderhoff, Management Board Member, Finance, to the Merkur Gaming India anniversary celebration.

Dr Werner Schroer, Management Board Member, Development and Technology at the Gauselmann Group, said: “Congratulations, Merkur Gaming India! Over the last decade, we have relied on the creativity and innovative power of our employees in this company.

“They show great dedication in responding to the various market requirements and creating custom-made games for our customers all over the world. I would like to thank the entire team at Merkur Gaming India for their successful work and I look forward to many more years together.”

Merkur Gaming India was founded in 2012 as part of the Gauselmann Group. The subsidiary has its headquarters in Noida/NCR Delhi and operates two other sites in New Delhi and Ludhiana City. With more than 200 employees, it is one of the largest of the 13 development studios operated by the German parent company.

In addition to traditional slot games, Merkur Gaming India also creates mobile apps and supports the development team of adp Merkur in developing and implementing online games.

Merkur Gaming India collaborates closely with the subsidiary Lucky Nugget Gaming, which focuses on the entire game design process, covering a game’s concept, art design, animation and sound. Lucky Nugget Gaming also explores new technologies and focuses on 3D animation and virtual reality.

Pankaj Bhatia, Co-founder and Managing Director of Merkur Gaming India, expressed his pleasure on the anniversary and said: “Merkur Gaming India contributes towards building high-quality and cutting-edge gaming solutions.

“We design and develop hundreds of games and applications every year and have established a world-class testing laboratory. We are also passionate about investing in research & development for the company’s future products. With a team of over 200, we can look back at the last 10 years and be very proud of what we have built and achieved.”