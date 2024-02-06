Merkur Gaming at the grand finale of London’s ICE

The company will attend the last iteration of ICE in London and will present its latest cutting-edge products.

Press release.- It is the last time the global gaming industry comes together for ICE in London. After ten editions at the Exhibition Center London (ExCeL), the industry’s largest and most important trade fair will celebrate its well-deserved conclusion in the capital of the UK from February 6th to 8th, before making its debut in Barcelona next year. Merkur Gaming will not miss the opportunity to participate in this final London exhibition in its well-known size and brilliance.

The international distribution brand of adp Merkur is one of the most important names in the international gambling industry. It will show an extensive and innovative product portfolio as one of the largest exhibitors at the trade fair in London. At booth N4 (110, 210, 230 and 250), visitors can immerse themselves in the world of Merkur products and celebrate the last ICE in London with Merkur Gaming.

Athanasios “Sakis” Isaakidis, chief executive international at Merkur Gaming, explained: “ICE is the highlight of the entire gambling industry every year. For weeks and months, we have been excitedly looking forward to filling our stand with new product innovations and presenting them to our customers and guests.”

The main attraction of Merkur Gaming’s product range is a new cabinet that will enchant the international market with its incomparable modularity. Equally innovative and entertaining are the new Linked Progressives from Merkur: Clash Link, Link Wave, and Link Zone Rush are three novelties that will attract the attention of customers and visitors. Just like the new Multigame package M-Prime, which perfectly complements the already proven and highly popular M-Line package.

Also new in the cabinet portfolio is a new version of the Zonic cabinet, which has been successful both internationally and in the German street market. Last but not least, after an intensive development phase, Merkur Gaming will unveil its new roulette for the first time at ICE.

Alongside Merkur Gaming, numerous other subsidiaries of the Merkur Group will also exhibit at the London trade fair. The area of Merkur eSolutions promises exciting insights into the world of online gaming. As an umbrella brand, it demonstrates a modern 360-degree approach together with Merkur Group subsidiaries EPG, Bede Gaming, and edict egaming that effectively connects stationary and online gaming worlds thanks to innovative product solutions.

A key part of this portfolio is EPG’s own E-Wallet Paylado, which is considered one of the most innovative e-money payment options for online gaming. GeWeTe’s cash handling experts will show how customers can optimize their money processing and make it even more efficient, including their bestseller Cash-Center Premium and their latest innovation Cash-Center Slim.

MOD EX: Merkur Gaming’s revolutionary cabinet highlights at ICE

It is the centerpiece on the MERKUR exhibition floor at ICE 2024: the MOD EX. The cabinet is the latest flagship of MERKUR GAMING, representing Modular Experience and impresses above all with its unprecedented versatility.

The MOD EX is as adaptable as it is flexible since the monitor, body, and base can be freely configured according to needs and preferences. This allows different monitor configurations to choose from, for example, two 27-inch screens, triple 32-inch setups, or a J-Curved monitor with a 27-inch topper. The same applies to the body of the cabinet, as customers can choose between a traditional mechanical button panel and a state-of-the-art video button panel to tailor the gaming experience to the preferences of the players.

Additionally, the base is offered in three different sizes: Slant Top Low (32 cm), Slant Top (36 cm), and Upright (42 cm). The option to place the device on a custom base remains available as well.

Making big waves with Link Wave

Get ready and start riding the Link Wave! At ICE, Merkur Gaming presents a new, state-of-the-art 4-level Jackpot System, captivating players worldwide with its excellent playability, first-class entertainment, and nerve-wracking Features. Beautifully detailed and rich graphics promise an immersive gaming experience, taking the guest even deeper into diverse and exciting themed worlds. Brand-new math concepts, based on global research, enhance the entertaining jackpot adventure.

Clash Link and its unique Jackpot Mechanics

With Clash Link, Merkur introduces a revolutionary Linked Progressive that ensures an extra dose of excitement. Thanks to the unique Triple Trigger mechanic, players have three different ways to enter the suspenseful Bonus Feature: collecting at least six Feature symbols, reaching a Bonus Trigger Field by expanding the reels with the Reel Up symbols, or via the Perceived Persistance Feature. The Hold and Spin Bonus that is activated in this way provides an extraordinary gaming sensation every player will want to try.

The new M-Prime Multigame package

It promises the ultimate gaming experience and leaves no player’s wish unfulfilled. The new M-Prime Multigame Package impresses with a new menu display and a new player interface that is even more tailored to the needs of players. A comprehensive game portfolio with a total of eleven new titles, including “Flying Dice,” “Fruit Coin,” and “High Class 7 Jackpot,” covers all gaming preferences, ensuring an outstanding gaming experience for everyone. Unified sounds and win animations remain in the players’ memories, adding a distinctive touch to the new M-Prime package. M-Prime is the perfect complement to the already proven and universally popular M-Line Multigame Package, making it the ideal component for an even more appealing gaming offering.

See also: Athanasios Isaakidis, Merkur Gaming: “As this will be the final ICE in London, we aim to express our gratitude to the city for the decades of support”

The ZONIC cabinet family and its newest member

Over the past months, the ZONIC has become a real favorite in international markets – among players as well as operators. Thanks to its incredibly versatile frame concept, the cabinet fits perfectly into any casino. Whether elegant and modern, eye-catching and cool, or classic and chic: The frames cater to almost every taste and constantly give the ZONIC a fresh appearance.

The cabinet is available in both Duo and Trio variants and promises an attractive user experience thanks to its ergonomically aligned 32” Full-HD monitors. In time for ICE, Merkur Gaming welcomes a new member to the ZONIC family: the ZONIC CURVED. It impresses with a 55” Ultra HD J-Curved Screen, optionally expandable with a 31.5” topper.

A new and more powerful Performer Hardware Platform with an external graphics card ensures more performance and gaming fun. All ZONIC cabinet variants are available with both a traditional mechanical button panel and a cutting-edge video button panel.

Merkurs “Spectracular” New Roulette

The popularity of Electronic Table Games is steadily increasing, prompting in collaboration with its successful partner Spintec, to elevate its MERKUR ROULETTE with an even more stunning brilliance. The Playing Station of the new SPECTRA allows the player to immerse themselves even deeper into the gaming experience, as the previously 22-inch display is now available in a 24-inch or even 27-inch variant thanks to UHD resolution, the latter even promises an exceptionally sharp display.

The redesigned user interface promises a straightforward gaming adventure, while the ergonomically designed seating position and handrest invite comfort and relaxation. SPECTRA also stands out with a new convenient drink tray and useful wireless as well as USB charging options.