Megapari launches its first full-scale lottery with a Lamborghini Urus as a main prize

Participants will compete for 10 super prizes, including a Lamborghini Urus.

Press release.- Megapari, a gambling and sports betting platform founded in 2019, is running its first full-scale promotion with exclusive prizes and the luxurious crossover as the grand prize.

Megapari focuses on the main aspects of modern entertainment, offering players more than 16.000 live events and an online casino platform with up to 15,000 slots from the most prominent casino providers.

The company was already noticed as a solid brand in the iGaming industry by receiving nominations for SBC Latam Awards 2022 and EGR Nordics Awards 2023 in the Rising star category.

From March 2nd till May 31st, players are welcome to make deposits with a minimum amount of 5 EUR. Each transaction will bring participants a special ticket that increases their chances to win.

Participants will compete for 10 super prizes: a vacation in the Maldives for two, Patek Philippe Calatrava watches, Apple devices and others, including the main prize – Lamborghini Urus.

For players who do not seek big prizes, Megapari is giving away monthly rewards – 100 winners will receive a bonus prize of their choice. The lucky lottery winners will be chosen on June 1st.