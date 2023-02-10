Megapari records a 10-fold rise in daily active players in 2022

Throughout 2022, Megapari also reached an 80 per cent high retention rate.

Press release.- Founded in 2019 under the aegis and management of VdSoft & Script Development N.V. as a licensee of the Curacao Gaming Authority with license number 365/JAZ. Megapari is a prolific, active online real-money casino and sports betting service.

The interplay of Megapari’s modern iGaming features and solutions, lucrative and entertaining gaming catalogue, and customer-centric disposition has facilitated the platform’s primacy.

Thus, earning two nominations consecutively for the Rising Star of the Year Award at the SBC Awards Latinoamerica 2022 and the Rising Star Award at the forthcoming EGR Nordics Awards 2023.

MegaPari has worked hard to keep and build on its fast growth, despite a lot of competition in the iGaming industry. This online betting platform is accessible from any location worldwide, except in countries where gambling is prohibited.

Moreso, MegaPari is popular in major markets like Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, etc.), the CIS (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, etc.), Eastern Europe (Croatia, Serbia, Macedonia, etc.), the Middle East, Asia, North Africa, South Africa, etc. Since MegaPari’s founding, the number of new players in all target markets has increased 15 times.

MegaPari recorded an increase in its number of active daily players 10x resulting in an 80 per cent high retention rate. MegaPari achieved these startling stats by deploying omnichannel marketing strategies, professionally proactive customer support, affiliate partnerships, VIP retention teams, and the provision of multiple communication channels for outreach. Therefore, MegaPari innovatively combines individual approaches in both B2B and B2C segments.

MegaPari has invested much in its digital betting products and services to afford its customers a rich gameplay experience. Consequently, the MegaPari platform is available via mobile apps and a special mobile website.

As a multi-purpose website, the casino and sports betting segments appeal to players’ diversity and betting preferences. The MegaPari casino remains one of the leading online casino betting hubs due to the high RTP of its casino games, its high payout rate, and the solid partnership it has with top-tier casino game software providers.

Sports fans are at home on the MegaPari sportsbook because it offers them high-paying betting odds and large betting markets. New and existing customers are offered substantial amounts of prize money through welcome offers, promotions, bonuses, and other beneficial perks on both platform segments.

The platform is localized into over 60 international languages to aid the quick adaptability of customers to the platform.

MegaPari carefully analyzes market segments and creates marketing and performance campaigns, taking into account players’ needs and preferences in each specific geo.

Customers do not face difficulty regarding payment solutions because there are over 50 payment methods for withdrawal and deposit payments. With a multilingual, supportive, and responsive support team, MegaPari treats every customer query promptly and hassle-free.

In 2023 and beyond, Megapari is focused on strengthening its team, paying attention to talent acquisition, broadening its affiliate partnership base to keep up with impressive results, and with sights on becoming a prominent brand in the iGaming industry.