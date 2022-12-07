MegaPari is a Rising Star nominee for the EGR Nordics Awards

This recognition caters to companies with about three years of uninterrupted service.

Press release.- EGR Nordics Awards honour operators and service providers that showed outstanding excellence in creativity and performance in providing online gaming products and services in the Nordic for the year.

For this reason, MegaPari has been nominated for the Rising Star award for 2022. This recognition caters to companies with about three years of uninterrupted service. Despite being relatively new in the industry since its founding in 2019, MegaPari has shown that it is worthy of this nomination.

Under the ownership and management of VDSoft & Script Development N.V., MegaPari remains a perfectly competitive outfit of reckoning as it blends superior managerial skills with seasoned service delivery and unparalleled professionalism.

With impressive progress, MegaPari’s customer community keeps exceeding market projections for new Geos since inception, pushing user acquisition to about 900 per cent in comparison to December 2022. Consequently, MegaPari’s active user percentage skyrocketed to about 600 per cent since the first quarter of 2022, while it saw a massive increase in the number of new casino games released.

This EGR Nordics nomination proves yet another triumph for MegaPari as an iGaming brand with an ambitious mission to revolutionize online gaming.