MediaTroopers obtains Maine licence

With this addition, the digital marketing agency provider of acquisition services to online betting operator is now licensed in 14 states and active in 25 states.

Press release.- The digital marketing agency MediaTroopers has secured a temporary licence from the Maine Gambling Control Unit to operate as an affiliate in the state. This marks a significant milestone for the company, enabling it to promote its licensed sportsbook partners in Maine.

Maine’s sports betting legislation came into effect on July 31, 2022. It allows in-person betting at casinos and off-track betting facilities, as well as online wagering through platforms that are licensed by the state, including Caesars Sportsbook and DraftKings. The law also permits state tribes to offer statewide mobile sports betting and establish retail sportsbooks at gaming facilities.

Media Troopers is a provider of marketing and acquisition services to online betting and igaming operators in North America. With the addition of Maine, the company is now licensed in 14 states and active in 25 states, plus Ontario, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico.

The addition of this licence will allow Media Troopers to add Maine to its respectable list of states the company now operates in, including Michigan, Iowa, Indiana, Connecticut, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Obtaining the licence in Maine coincides with Media Troopers’ North American coverage strategy, where the company invests considerable resources and efforts into establishing a presence for its clients in every state where sports betting and igaming are legal.

As Shmulik Segal, co-founder and CEO of MediaTroopers, said upon receiving the licence: “Being on the ground in Maine is another huge milestone. But for us, the work has just begun. As in every new state we enter, it’s all about creating the right conditions to allow our clients to hit the ground running.”

Segal also expressed optimism about prospects in Maine. “Receiving the Maine affiliate licence is a testament to our team’s hard work and our commitment to obtaining all the relevant licenses – even when the licensing process is a big initial investment of time and resources. We believe in maintaining compliance and excellence in the igaming industry,” Segal remarked.

“Maine’s welcoming approach to sports betting provides an exciting opportunity for us to leverage our expertise and contribute to the growth of a responsible and dynamic market.” He added, “Our goal is to ensure Maine residents have access to the best and most responsible online gambling experiences, and we are eager to work with our partners to make this a reality.”

According to the American Gaming Association, it is estimated that about one in five adults plan to bet on the Super Bowl this year, bringing the total to nearly 68 million adults placing an estimated $23.1bn in wagers (up from last year’s $16bn). With the Super Bowl happening this weekend, this licence will open up new opportunities for Media Troopers to reach a wider audience and capitalize on the excitement surrounding the event.