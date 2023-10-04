Benjamin Truman steps down as COO of MediaTroopers

The co-founder and COO of the digital marketing agency will leave to pursue new opportunities.

US.- Benjamin Truman, the COO of the digital marketing agency MediaTroopers, will step down from his position and leave the company to pursue new opportunities. Truman founded MediaTroopers with CEO Shmulik Segal in 2018.

During his time as COO, Ben has helped MediaTroopers enter over two dozen markets, including Washington DC and Ontario, at the start of 2023. The company holds licences in 21 states, including online gambling markets like Arizona, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. It is also operational in another dozen states where a licence is not required at an affiliate level, such as Connecticut, Illinois, New York, Nevada, and Ohio.

Segal said: “It’s hard to say goodbye to a colleague and friend who has become such an integral part of the MediaTroopers team. Ben has left an incredible impact on the company that we will feel long after he leaves.”

“I’d like to thank him for his dedication, passion, and service to our company. His dependable work ethic and fearless leadership have guided us through our ups and downs, and it has been an honor to work alongside him and learn from his generosity and commitment. Ben, you will always be a part of the MediaTroopers family.”

Truman commented: “Leaving my family at MediaTroopers will never be easy, but I feel that as the company has gotten to where it is now, it is time for me to go and pursue new opportunities. While I’m looking forward to the next steps in my career, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at MediaTroopers, and I will keep in touch with the team, both personally and professionally.”

Recently, MediaTroopers named Jonathan Sprung as its new business development manager. Bringing industry experience in the affiliation and igaming markets, Sprung is responsible for driving traffic and developing new opportunities.