68 million Americans to wager $23.1bn on Super Bowl LVIII

According to the American Gaming Association, record numbers will bet on Sunday’s game.

US.- A record 67.8 million American adults are expected to bet on Super Bowl LVIII, a 35 per cent increase from 2023. According to an American Gaming Association (AGA) survey, over 26 per cent of American adults will bet, wagering an estimated $23.1bn on this year’s big game, up from $16bn last year.

With the expansion of legal sports betting, traditional Super Bowl wagers are expected to surpass casual wagers for a second consecutive year. Some 42.7 million American adults plan to place a traditional sports wager online, at a retail sportsbook, or with a bookie, up 41 per cent from 2023. Meanwhile, 36.5 million plan to bet casually with friends or as part of a pool or squares contest, up 32 per cent from 2023.

Americans continue to migrate to the legal market: 28.7 million adults intend to place online wagers using a legal American sportsbook, according to the survey.

AGA President and CEO Bill Miller said “As the Super Bowl comes to Las Vegas for the first time, this year’s record interest in wagering marks a full circle moment for the U.S. gaming industry. Our priority remains to get this opportunity right by providing the consumer protections only a regulated market can guarantee and investing in responsible gambling tools, safeguards, and education.”

The majority of traditional Super Bowl bettors (75 per cent) report seeing responsible gambling messages in the last year, up from 71 per cent in 2023. Meanwhile, 47 per cent of all American adults recall hearing or seeing a responsible gambling message in the past year, up from 40 per cent last year.

Bettors are nearly split on the outcome of the game with 47 percent planning to bet on the Kansas City Chiefs and 44 percent planning to bet on the San Francisco 49ers.