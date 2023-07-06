Massachusetts voluntary self–exclusion programme participants rise

The number of people who have joined the voluntary self–exclusion programme has increased.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) has reported that the number of players who have joined the state’s voluntary self–exclusion programme (VSE) has risen since casinos reopened after Covid-19 shutdowns. Over 1,400 residents are currently enrolled.

About 1,300 players have opted out of traditional gambling at casinos and around 100 from sports betting. Sports bettors are enrolling at a younger age than casino players. The programme allows people to exclude from one or both for a set amount of time.

The specific Voluntary Self-Exclusion (VSE) list for sports betting was established in January as the market launched in the state.

This week, the MGC voted to require sportsbooks to include age warnings on their logos displayed in stadiums such as Boston’s Fenway Park. The message should clarify that betting is only available for people aged 21 and over.

Massachusetts regulators voted 3-2 for the policy change. The state will be the first in the US to require sportsbook operators to include such a warning on standalone logos. Operators will be given 90 days to comply with the requirement once it is published.

Massachusetts sports betting handle drops in May

Massachusetts’ sports betting handle was $455m in May, down 23 per cent compared to the previous month. According to state’s Gaming Commission, the online sports betting handle from the eight Massachusetts sportsbooks was $443.6m, down from $546m in April.

The retail sports betting handle at the state’s three casinos decreased by about 12.5 per cent, from $13.02m to $11.4m.