Massachusetts sports betting handle drops in May

Massachusetts’ sports betting handle was $455m in May.

US.- Massachusetts’ sports betting handle was $455m in May, down 23 per cent compared to the previous month. According to state’s Gaming Commission, the online sports betting handle from the eight Massachusetts sportsbooks was $443.6m, down from $546m in April.

the retail sports betting handle at the state’s three casinos decreased by about 12.5 per cent, from $13.02m to $11.4m.

Fanatics Sportsbook has launched beta testing in Massachusetts, the operator’s third state for mobile wagering after Ohio and Tennessee. Meanwhile, Continent 8 Technologies has received approval as a supplier to sports betting licence holders.

Massachusetts opened its online sports betting market on March 10. During the market’s opening weekend, from March 17 to March 19, GeoComply recorded 8.1 million online sports betting geolocation transactions. GeoComply reported over 400,000 player accounts with operators DraftKings, Caesars Sportsbook, BetMGM, WynnBET, Barstool Sportsbook and FanDuel.