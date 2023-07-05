Massachusetts to require age warning on stadium sportsbook logos

The message should clarify that betting is only available for people aged 21 and over.

The Massachusetts Gaming Commission voted for the policy change, which is the first such rule in the US.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC) has voted to require sportsbooks to include age warnings on their logos displayed in stadiums such as Boston’s Fenway Park. The message should clarify that betting is only available for people aged 21 and over.

Massachusetts regulators voted 3-2 for the policy change. The state will be the first in the US to require sportsbook operators to include such a warning on standalone logos. Operators will be given 90 days to comply with the requirement once it is published.

Recently, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission chair Cathy Judd-Stein announced that executive director Karen Wells will depart the agency on July 14, 2023. The MGC will announce a process for selecting a new executive director.

Massachusetts sports betting handle drops in May

In May, Massachusetts’ sports betting handle was $455m, down 23 per cent compared to the previous month. According to state’s Gaming Commission, the online sports betting handle from the eight Massachusetts sportsbooks was $443.6m, down from $546m in April.

The retail sports betting handle at the state’s three casinos decreased by about 12.5 per cent, from $13.02m to $11.4m.